Google releases the second Beta of Android 11: final APIs reached

Android 11 has been around for several months. In fact, fans have been testing it since February 2020. However, we are now on the home straight.

In fact, according to what reported by MSPowerUser and The Verge, the Mountain View company has released the second beta of the next major release of the green robot operating system for smartphones belonging to the Pixel range (Pixel 2 and up). In the next few days, there will probably also be other manufacturers that will bring Android 11 Beta 2 to their devices, as already happened in the first preliminary phase.

This time there doesn’t seem to be any particularly important news, given that this is a build that allowed Google to achieve the so-called “Platform Stability”. Put simply, the internal and external APIs are the definitive ones. In short, we are clearly talking about news dedicated to developers, rather than end-users.

By the way, just today was hunted down the release date of the stable version of Android 11: 8 September 2020. Therefore, there are a few months left for everyone to get their hands on the new major release of the Google OS for mobile devices.

If you want to learn more about the news that Google is working on, we recommend that you take a look at our test of the first Beta of Android 11.