Google prepares one of the biggest Gmail transformations in its history

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It is often said that “renew or die” and, in the case of Google, it is something that leads to the letter: they change their services every so often, either in the name or in functionalities to see if they improve their performance and acceptance. The problem of so much back and forth is that it is the users who have to adapt to these changes and many times they are so abrupt that it is difficult to accept them first.

Something like this will happen with the Gmail mobile apps, which Google is working on a transformation so profound that the least seems to email. Perhaps because they have detected those in Mountain View that teleworking is here to stay and need effective tools?

Chats, documents, rooms … everything!

Already in the last few weeks we have received clues about new changes in Gmail. The arrival of Meet, the Mountain View video conferencing app, was incorporated almost natively and now much more is coming. How are the chats and the rooms that, as you can see on the screens that you have just below (in the tweets), relegate the emails to a simple tab In the bottom left. It’s more, Google itself announces these changes as “new home for work” in what will try to be a huge hub from which to manage all our activity.

Gmail redesign with new features.

This information has emerged through a Twitter account that has published what looks like the slides of a presentation that will be carried out by those of Mountain View in the coming days. We are talking about a new Gmail that would be able to link our activity through email but, also, thanks to individual chats or rooms with other contacts that we can organize by type of activity or role, be it work, university classes, etc. In this way, any message we receive will be put in context to link it with other activities and coordinate all the members of the organization to which we belong.

But there is more those slides also show a clear link between Gmail and G Suite documents from North Americans, both texts and spreadsheets, etc., which could be used not only to have on hand jobs to share with company groups, rooms and chats but also to edit them immediately without leaving the own conversation.

Definitely, a transformation of Gmail that we are eager to see how far it goes and that he has in these times of telework his inspiration to put in our hands a tool with which to manage and relate more easily, and remotely, with any colleague in our office.

