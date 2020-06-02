Google prepares a new Chromecast that will 'copy' Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Chromecasts are one of the best gadgets that Mountain View has invented in recent years Because they have allowed many users to convert smart televisions that did not have an application interface to watch all kinds of streaming platforms. Even so, it is evident that it has been surpassed by other alternatives with Android TV or FireOS, such as Amazon’s HDMI keys.

The fundamental difference between those Chromecasts and a Fire TV Stick, for example, is that for the Google model it is necessary for an external device to send the signal to it, so it is not completely independent, which is the case with the Amazon gadget. , that thanks to its remote control we can see and reproduce from the main television services (except HBO) and streaming easily and quickly, without annoying connectivity problems.

Today’s news is that 9to5Google has revealed that Google is already working on a new Chromecast, which will take many of the ideas from those Fire TV Stick to work independently and that will install a specific version of Android TV, so it will no longer depend on a second device, although it will not lose its ability to broadcast any content that we want from them.

Resolution and code name

This new Chromecast is already in development and It is a dongle device very similar to the current one that we have except for an addition that will give it complete autonomy: it will work thanks to a remote control that will allow us to navigate through its menus to install, delete, edit or modify applications that we can store in the HDMI key.

Remote control with Alexa from the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

It will have Wifi and bluetooth connectivity, in case we want to pair headphones with which to see all the content without disturbing anyone, in addition to 4K HDR resolution. Your name? Internally, Google knows this new Chromecast as “Sabrina” and it will have the company’s assistant integrated through a button on its remote control, in the style of the one that integrates the Fire TV Stick with Alexa in its latest models.

When could it arrive? Well, the same information speaks of a specific moment but that, due to the coronavirus crisis, could be affected: it is May, the moment in which Google should have held its I / O conference and where this new Chromecast would have officially seen the light. Anyway, if nothing goes wrong, for the summer we could already have this new dongle in stores, replacing the current model that, unfortunately, has been far exceeded by its competition from Amazon.

