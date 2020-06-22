Google Play Store: free 21 apps, Android games and themes, the complete list!

As always close to the weekend, the Google Play Store offers a wide range of gifts for users of Android smartphones and tablets. In today’s list, we find 21 applications, games and themes for devices based on the green robot, which can be downloaded for free over the next few days.
Applications
- Pocket Bookmark
- Pocket Bookmark Pro
- CITIZEN Calculator (Ad-free)
- Home Workout MMA Spartan Pro – 50% DISCOUNT
- Learn Brazilian Portuguese
- Sound Sampler
- Trueshot Swing Tempo
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium
- Decimal to Fraction Pro
- Matrix Determinant Pro
- Pro Mp3 player – Qamp
- World Radio – Worldwide Radio International App
- BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera
- Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture resizer
- Sketch Me! Pro
Games
- Dungeon Corporation P: (An auto-farming RPG game)
- Take Away 3D – Endless running hyper-casual game
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead
- Connect – colourful casual game
Themes, icons and customization packages
- Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack
- iOS Icon Pack: iPhone Icons & Wallpapers (No Ads)
The main dish is applications, although among the games there are still interesting elements. Different discourse for personalization packages: only two are free downloadable ones.
Alongside these gifts, we also find many offers and as always for the complete list, we refer you to the AndroidPolice page.
What do you think? Have you found anything interesting? Let us know via the comments.