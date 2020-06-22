Google Play Store: free 21 apps, Android games and themes, the complete list!

As always close to the weekend, the Google Play Store offers a wide range of gifts for users of Android smartphones and tablets. In today’s list, we find 21 applications, games and themes for devices based on the green robot, which can be downloaded for free over the next few days.

Applications

Pocket Bookmark

Pocket Bookmark Pro

CITIZEN Calculator (Ad-free)

Home Workout MMA Spartan Pro – 50% DISCOUNT

Learn Brazilian Portuguese

Sound Sampler

Trueshot Swing Tempo

Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium

Decimal to Fraction Pro

Matrix Determinant Pro

Pro Mp3 player – Qamp

World Radio – Worldwide Radio International App

BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera

Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture resizer

Sketch Me! Pro

Games

Dungeon Corporation P: (An auto-farming RPG game)

Take Away 3D – Endless running hyper-casual game

Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead

Connect – colourful casual game

Themes, icons and customization packages

Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack

iOS Icon Pack: iPhone Icons & Wallpapers (No Ads)

The main dish is applications, although among the games there are still interesting elements. Different discourse for personalization packages: only two are free downloadable ones.

Alongside these gifts, we also find many offers and as always for the complete list, we refer you to the AndroidPolice page.

What do you think? Have you found anything interesting? Let us know via the comments.