MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsGaming
Updated:

Google Play Store: free 21 apps, Android games and themes, the complete list!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

The beginning of an ‘almost complete’ solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore,...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Water ice will not be the first resource humanity will use on the moon

Humanity wants to return to the Moon in 2024 and this time it intends to stay there, establishing a...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to disable sending statistics to Google from an Android

We are going to show you how you can disable sending statistics from your mobile phone. In general, when...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Prime Day 2020: the possible dates and offers, appointment in September?

It is now certain the postponement of the Amazon Prime Day 2020, which should have been staged in July...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Play Store: free 21 apps, Android games and themes, the complete list!

As always close to the weekend, the Google Play Store offers a wide range of gifts for users of Android smartphones and tablets. In today’s list, we find 21 applications, games and themes for devices based on the green robot, which can be downloaded for free over the next few days.

Applications

  • Pocket Bookmark
  • Pocket Bookmark Pro
  • CITIZEN Calculator (Ad-free)
  • Home Workout MMA Spartan Pro – 50% DISCOUNT
  • Learn Brazilian Portuguese
  • Sound Sampler
  • Trueshot Swing Tempo
  • Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium
  • Decimal to Fraction Pro
  • Matrix Determinant Pro
  • Pro Mp3 player – Qamp
  • World Radio – Worldwide Radio International App
  • BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera
  • Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture resizer
  • Sketch Me! Pro

Games

  • Dungeon Corporation P: (An auto-farming RPG game)
  • Take Away 3D – Endless running hyper-casual game
  • Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead
  • Connect – colourful casual game

Themes, icons and customization packages

  • Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack
  • iOS Icon Pack: iPhone Icons & Wallpapers (No Ads)

The main dish is applications, although among the games there are still interesting elements. Different discourse for personalization packages: only two are free downloadable ones.

Alongside these gifts, we also find many offers and as always for the complete list, we refer you to the AndroidPolice page.

What do you think? Have you found anything interesting? Let us know via the comments.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Google launches a website to disable chat functions (RCS) if our new mobile is not compatible

Apps Brian Adam -
By the end of this year, the GSMA is expected to have more than 500 million users access to the chat functions offered by...
Read more

ePrice kicks off Fuorunque for the weekend: 60% discount on notebooks, TVs and SSDs!

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
ePrice today launched another interesting promotion, which allows you to enjoy discounts of up to 60% on many products throughout the weekend. It is...
Read more

Learn science by reading comics? It is the goal of these three boys

Tech News Brian Adam -
How to bring teenagers closer to science? Mixing it perfectly with comics, the most common reading among children. This was the idea put forward...
Read more

11-inch iPad Pro and 128GB of memory are back on Amazon

Amazon Brian Adam -
After the offer of a few days ago, the discount is back on Amazon again new 11-inch iPad Pro. In fact, the tablet of...
Read more

Immune discharged by 3.3 million Italians, the first cases reported in Puglia

Apps Brian Adam -
Since the launch and activation of the Immuni app, the client for the contact tracing of the Coronavirus of the Italian Government, developed by...
Read more

Mediaworld: Panasonic OLED TX-55GZ960E 55-inch TV is back on sale

Electronics Brian Adam -
A few days after the last report, it is back on sale at one of the main electronics distribution chains in our country on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY