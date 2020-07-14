Google Play Store: 40 free Android apps, games and themes

Are approximately 40 applications, games and themes available for free on the Google Play Store today, Tuesday 14 July 2020. The shop of the search engine giant in fact allows to download a lot of content for free, let’s see what it is.
Applications
- Drums Engineer
- Photo Diary (Paid)
- World News Pro: All in One News, AD FREE News App
- Camera4K Panorama, 4K Video and Perfect Selfie
- Car-Bluetooth-Activator
- PingTools Pro
- MobilCAD 2d Pro
- Word Resume Creator Pro
- Bass Engineer
- My Sheet Music – Sheet music viewer, music scanner
- Chicken Private browser- Incognito browser & AdBlock
- Forvo Kids, learn English by playing
- Forvo Pronunciation Guide $
- Forvo Travel
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro
- Screenshot Pro 2
- Just Money manager, Expense Budget Bills Receipts
Games
- Fit the Blocks (No Ads) – Rectangle Block Puzzle
- Archery Physics Apple Shooting Challenge
- Memory Game – Official
- Raanaa – The Shaman Girl
- Sudoku: Cartoon
- The Slimeking’s Tower (No ads)
- WhamBam Warriors VIP – Puzzle RPG
- Cookie Animals VIP
- Evertale
- Grow Heroes VIP
- RowRow
- The Edge Ball
- 1812. Napoleon Wars Premium TD Tower Defense game
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege
- Fall of Reich – WW2 Allied Siege
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game
- Sudoku Pro
- The Conqueror of Dungeons
- Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy RPG
- Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon
Themes, icons and customization packages
- Dock Circle 3D – Icon Pack
- UX S9 – Icon Pack
- Antares CM13 / 12 Theme
As always, alongside these gifts, we also find a wide range of offers on the same product categories. For all the details, please refer to the AndroidPolice page where there are also indications on the expiry date.