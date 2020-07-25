MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsGaming
Google Play Store: 30 free Android apps, games and themes for the weekend

By Brian Adam
The gifts of Android’s Google Play Store. During the weekend, the search engine giant allows you to download about for free 30 applications, games and themes for devices based on the green robot completely free of charge. Let’s see the complete list together.

Applications

  • Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro
  • Meeting Notes Taker – Recorder, memo and minutes
  • Super Dad – Guide, tips and tools for new daddys
  • Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium
  • 50X Vault Calculator Pro
  • Equalizer Bass Booster Pro
  • Classic eReader – book reader

Games

  • Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game
  • Kamikazee Dice Score Card
  • Mystery Tiles
  • Cat in the Woods VIP
  • Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight – Offline RPG
  • Survival Derby 3D – car racing & running game
  • Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival
  • Triple Fantasy Premium
  • Boymate10 – Brain Card Game: New 2020
  • Message Quest – the amazing adventures of Feste
  • LeagueMon VIP – League Monster Defense
  • Blossom Clicker VIP
  • PocketStrafe – VR Locomotion Experience

Themes, icons and customization packages

  • Flyme 6 – Icon Pack
  • Luxury Gold Icon Pack
  • Supercons – The Superhero Icon Packì
  • Color S8 – Icon Pack
  • MMUI 9 – Icon Pack
  • Pixel Net White – Icon Pack
  • Rigoletto – Squircle Icon Pack

As always, alongside these gifts we also find a wide range of offers on the same content categories. For the complete list, please refer to the AndroidPolice page where all information on price changes and the expiry date are also available.

