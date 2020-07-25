Google Play Store: 30 free Android apps, games and themes for the weekend

The gifts of Android’s Google Play Store. During the weekend, the search engine giant allows you to download about for free 30 applications, games and themes for devices based on the green robot completely free of charge. Let’s see the complete list together.

Applications

Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro

Meeting Notes Taker – Recorder, memo and minutes

Super Dad – Guide, tips and tools for new daddys

Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium

50X Vault Calculator Pro

Equalizer Bass Booster Pro

Classic eReader – book reader

Games

Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game

Kamikazee Dice Score Card

Mystery Tiles

Cat in the Woods VIP

Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight – Offline RPG

Survival Derby 3D – car racing & running game

Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival

Triple Fantasy Premium

Boymate10 – Brain Card Game: New 2020

Message Quest – the amazing adventures of Feste

LeagueMon VIP – League Monster Defense

Blossom Clicker VIP

PocketStrafe – VR Locomotion Experience

Themes, icons and customization packages

Flyme 6 – Icon Pack

Luxury Gold Icon Pack

Supercons – The Superhero Icon Packì

Color S8 – Icon Pack

MMUI 9 – Icon Pack

Pixel Net White – Icon Pack

Rigoletto – Squircle Icon Pack

As always, alongside these gifts we also find a wide range of offers on the same content categories. For the complete list, please refer to the AndroidPolice page where all information on price changes and the expiry date are also available.