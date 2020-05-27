Google Play removes millions of comments about TikTok, but expels it from its selection of publishers

Recently Google Play has swept TikTok from its Editors Pick, a title that is earned by those quality applications that Google considers worthy of being highlighted. TikTok is one of the most used applications in the world, but just a few days ago, it saw its score drop from more than four stars to just one.

Google has removed millions of comments causing this drop in grade but has removed TikTok from its selection of editors. We are going to tell you what has happened so that there has been such a stir and what is the current state of the application.

TikTok loses the ‘Editor’s Choice’ badge

TikTok had almost 23 million comments a few days ago. Now the number has been reduced to about 20 million.

Currently, TikTok has a score of fewer than 3 stars, noticeably below 4.5 stars with which it had only a few weeks ago. This decrease has been due to a massive vote by several users, thus making the average score drop to practically one star.

Promoting RAPE Now? #TikTok you think you will keep on promoting video’s which will spoil our country’s youth and we will accept it? RT if you support #BanTikTokInIndia #tiktokexposed #tiktokrating #tiktokapp pic.twitter.com/x9nflhPGIl — CORONA WARRIOR MAYANK CHAUDHARY 🇮🇳 (@IamMayank_) May 19, 2020

To understand the context of this uproar we have to go back to India, the country where all this chaos has occurred. Our colleagues from Genbeta tell the whole story, although we are going to summarize what happened. Two sides have been established in India, with two great hashtags such as #bantiktok and #tiktokbanindia. Why? For several cases in which content creators published tacky videos easily interpretable as promoters of attacks on women, which led to the suspension of accounts with millions of followers.

TikTok responded to some of this content by deleting the account of one of the largest ‘TikTokers’ in the country, with more than 10 million followers.

So famous were the cases that TikTok had to declare to The India Times that the accounts that promote this type of content are eliminated. After these controversies, TikTok exceeded 22 million scores on Google Play, most of them with a single star in order to lower the average score of the app.

So has been the “attack” towards TikTok that Google has removed thousands of these comments, which has caused the TikTok score to increase again, without reaching the high score that it had after all the controversy. Despite having eliminated a good part of the evaluations, Google Play has removed TikTok from its selection of editors, an application that no longer has its logo.

“Whether they’re destined to be big hits or serve a niche, Editor’s Choice games and apps show users the best in innovation, creativity, and design on Android. The Google Play editorial team selects them manually.” Google.

As a curiosity, note that Google has not given details about the movement. According to them, the editorial team of Google Play manually select these applications when “they are destined to be great successes or to serve a niche”.