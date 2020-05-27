Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleSocial Networks
Updated:

Google Play removes millions of comments about TikTok, but expels it from its selection of publishers

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Play removes millions of comments about TikTok, but expels it from its selection of publishers

Recently Google Play has swept TikTok from its Editors Pick, a title that is earned by those quality applications that Google considers worthy of being highlighted. TikTok is one of the most used applications in the world, but just a few days ago, it saw its score drop from more than four stars to just one.

Google has removed millions of comments causing this drop in grade but has removed TikTok from its selection of editors. We are going to tell you what has happened so that there has been such a stir and what is the current state of the application.

TikTok loses the ‘Editor’s Choice’ badge

Image 2020 05 27 15 49 25 TikTok had almost 23 million comments a few days ago. Now the number has been reduced to about 20 million.

Currently, TikTok has a score of fewer than 3 stars, noticeably below 4.5 stars with which it had only a few weeks ago. This decrease has been due to a massive vote by several users, thus making the average score drop to practically one star.

To understand the context of this uproar we have to go back to India, the country where all this chaos has occurred. Our colleagues from Genbeta tell the whole story, although we are going to summarize what happened. Two sides have been established in India, with two great hashtags such as #bantiktok and #tiktokbanindia. Why? For several cases in which content creators published tacky videos easily interpretable as promoters of attacks on women, which led to the suspension of accounts with millions of followers.

TikTok responded to some of this content by deleting the account of one of the largest ‘TikTokers’ in the country, with more than 10 million followers.

So famous were the cases that TikTok had to declare to The India Times that the accounts that promote this type of content are eliminated. After these controversies, TikTok exceeded 22 million scores on Google Play, most of them with a single star in order to lower the average score of the app.

Image 2020 05 27 15 47 56

So has been the “attack” towards TikTok that Google has removed thousands of these comments, which has caused the TikTok score to increase again, without reaching the high score that it had after all the controversy. Despite having eliminated a good part of the evaluations, Google Play has removed TikTok from its selection of editors, an application that no longer has its logo.

“Whether they’re destined to be big hits or serve a niche, Editor’s Choice games and apps show users the best in innovation, creativity, and design on Android. The Google Play editorial team selects them manually.” Google.

As a curiosity, note that Google has not given details about the movement. According to them, the editorial team of Google Play manually select these applications when “they are destined to be great successes or to serve a niche”.

More Articles Like This

How Smart Rent, Samsung's Galaxy rental program works

Android Brian Adam - 0
Samsung is focusing heavily on it Smart Rent, the rental service of the Korean giant that allows you to always have in your...
Read more

Creative completes the Sound BlasterX G6 experience with the addition of GameVoice Mix

Computing Brian Adam - 0
Creative once again improves the console gaming experience. Through the new firmware update was GameVoice Mix implemented to Sound BlasterX G6 functions, improving the...
Read more

Advantages and disadvantages of hibernation mode in Windows 10

Tech News Brian Adam - 0
When we click on the Windows 10 start button and press the shutdown button, the Suspend, Shutdown or Restart options will normally appear. However,...
Read more

The Tesla Cybertruck appears, live and direct, in a TV program

Car Tech Brian Adam - 0
Since it was introduced to everyone last November, Tesla has boasted a pickup, one that Elon Musk himself already said would have a futuristic...
Read more

Last hours of the X-Days Mediaworld: the best discounts on LG and Sony TVs

Shopping Guide Brian Adam - 0
They will expire at 23:59 today, 27 May 2020, the Mediaworld X-Days. It is therefore the last hours to be able to enjoy the...
Read more

Hisense 65 '' TV on offer on the Unieuro shop with a 16% discount.

Electronics Brian Adam - 0
We never leave you with offers and even today we have presented several of them. Now, it's time for a new discounted product, this...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

Google Play removes millions of comments about TikTok, but expels it from its selection of publishers

Recently Google Play has swept TikTok from its Editors Pick, a title that is earned by those quality applications...
Read more
Android

How Smart Rent, Samsung's Galaxy rental program works

Brian Adam - 0
Samsung is focusing heavily on it Smart Rent, the rental service of the Korean giant that allows you to always have in your...
Read more
Corona Virus

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi will jointly produce half of their vehicles by 2025

Brian Adam - 0
Strengthening cooperation between the three car manufacturers is a response to the crisis caused by AFP Automakers Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors announced Wednesday that...
Read more
Latest news

Another 17 are killed by Covid 19 in the State and there are 73 new cases of the virus in the country

Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that another 17 people have died of Covid 19 in the State and that there have been 73 new...
Read more
Computing

Creative completes the Sound BlasterX G6 experience with the addition of GameVoice Mix

Brian Adam - 0
Creative once again improves the console gaming experience. Through the new firmware update was GameVoice Mix implemented to Sound BlasterX G6 functions, improving the...
Read more
Tech News

Advantages and disadvantages of hibernation mode in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
When we click on the Windows 10 start button and press the shutdown button, the Suspend, Shutdown or Restart options will normally appear. However,...
Read more
Economy

To what extent do countries have to go into debt to relaunch the economy?

Brian Adam - 0
The countries of the euro zone or the United States have found financing in the markets under very favorable conditions. By AFP Millions have slipped...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY