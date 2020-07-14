Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Google Play Pass arrives: subscription with hundreds of applications and games without purchases or ads

By Brian Adam
Google Play Pass arrives in Spain: subscription with hundreds of applications and games without purchases or ads

Launched almost a year ago in the United States, Google’s alternative to Apple Arcade is expanding today to new markets. The subscription Android games and applications Google Play Pass arrives this week at Spain, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

Google Play Pass allows us to download hundreds of apps and games without ads or purchases in exchange for a small monthly fee and that fee can be made even smaller thanks to your new annual subscription

No purchases or ads

Play Pass Games

If you subscribe to Google Play Pass many of the applications and games of Google Play you will be able to download them without paying anything, removing all the ads. If you subscribe the tab will be activated Play pass so you can discover all the games and applications that your subscription includes. In addition, in the tab of each application or game, it will inform you if it is free with Google Play Pass.

During this week you can subscribe to the new Google Play games and applications service from Play Store> Menu> Play Pass.

Google Play Pass starts in Spain with hundreds of applications and games, a large catalogue that Google will be expanding month by month. Some of the applications and games that you will find are:

  • Applications: Photo Studio PRO, TouchRetouch, Tasker, AccuWeather, Cross DJ Pro, KWGT Kustom Widget Maker, Rain Alarm, Camera ZOOM FX Premium, Web Video Cast, Moon + Reader Pro …
  • Games: Stardew Valley, LIMBO, Lumino City, Old Man’s Journey, The Tiny Bang Story Premium, RISK: Global Domination, Reigns, Reigns: Her Majesty, Bridge Constructor Portal, Monument Valley 1 and 2, FRAMED 1 and 2, Star Wars: KOTOR, Mini Metro, Game Dev Tycoon, Terraria, Evoland, Teslagrad, Portal Knights, This War of Mine, Sonic The Hedgehog, Golf Peaks, Forgotten Anne, Sally’s Law, Level head, Stardew Valley …

The monthly and annual subscription that you can share with your family

Google Play Pass it has a price of 4.99 euros per month or 29.99 euros a year in Spain. If we opted for the annual subscription we would be paying 2.50 euros per month, and best of all is that you can share access with up to five family members through your family group.

Track | Google

