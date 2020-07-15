Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

Google Play Pass arrives Arrives: how is the flat rate for apps and games?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The world of subscriptions is here to stay a kind of rental economy where we no longer buy property, but we enjoy services. And just as we have Netflix, Spotify or Apple Arcade, Google thought it would be a good idea to monetize the good launches of its official Android store around a plan with a premium subscription.

That strategy has a name, the Google Play Pass and has finally arrived in Spain with dozens of tools, utilities and games that we can enjoy alone, or with the family, at a price that is really very attractive. Now, do you know how to activate this subscription right now through your Android device?

We will activate the flat rate

Before launching us to give the OK to this flat rate we must say the prices: 4.99 euros if we opt for a monthly payment, or 29.99 if we prefer to ensure one year of uninterrupted news with a completely free trial month. In any of the two cases, the purchase is extensible to all the family members that we have configured through our Gmail account. Don’t you know how to create one? Here we quickly tell you how to do it.

To buy the plan, we will have to click on the Play Store menu (the three horizontal lines) and select Play Pass to activate it. Once the subscription is completed, you will have access to a fairly extensive selection within the Android store, where you will see all the apps and games that you can download without paying an extra euro. It must be said that it is a really interesting selection, with some names as well known as Sesame Workshop or Learn Land for children, and others who have received the “Application of the Year” award.

In total there are more than 200 names and every month more news are added, although the truth is that where more titles appear is in the games section, with some of the best on the world scene in recent years: the occasional Sonic that has just landed, but also the Stardew Valley, This War of Mine, Monument Valley 2, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, etc. This Play Pass is compatible with version 16.6.25 of the Play Store and Android 4.4 (or higher).

It must be said that this new service has just arrived in Spain, but also Google has taken the opportunity to bring it more countries, such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, where it will be rolled out progressively throughout this week. This has been announced by those of Mountain View on their official blog, so we have to wait for a little. Just a few days.

