Tech NewsAppsEditor's PickTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

Google Play destroys the record of downloads in the last quarter: 28,000 million apps and games

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

During this afternoon's event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ",...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘It was clear that it was a rethink to put Jack Chambers in charge of the Gaeltacht’

The appointment of Jack Chambers as minister of state for the Gaeltacht and the way his appointment was announced,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Play destroys the record of downloads in the last quarter: 28,000 million apps and games

The different quarantines that humanity has suffered in different sentences since the explosion of the coronavirus pandemic have caused common consequences at the technological level, and perhaps the most sensitive is that Internet use has increased by having more time to occupy. Logically, mobile phones have come to fill much of that consumption.

As early as May, we reported that Sensor Tower had released a report showing that 600 million gigs had been downloaded in apps and games in the first quarter alone. Well, we already have the second quarterly report of the year here and we have a new record, this time in the form of a number of apps. Android has surpassed its previous figure by almost 35%.

28,000 million apps only from Google Play

Sensor Tower accounts in its latest quarterly report that the Google Play Store has recorded a growth in the number of downloads of 34.9%. A quite impressive figure in terms of percentage but it is even more striking if it translates into a number of applications. Across the planet, Android phones downloaded more than 28,000 million apps from Google Play.

Keep in mind, as is usually the case in these cases, that Sensor Tower does not record data far from the Google Play Store. We are not expressly talking about independent alternative stores, whose number must be very low compared to the Google Play Store, but there is no data from the Huawei App Gallery, for example, or from Xiaomi or Samsung stores.

Google Play registers a 35% increase in app and game downloads

Perhaps Huawei App Gallery data is the most relevant In this case, since the Chinese manufacturer has been putting phones in circulation for several months without access to the Google Play Store and that must be fed, yes or yes, from their own store. A store that, incidentally, has a great pull in China, the home of the brand and the main engine that has caused Huawei to become the world leader in mobile phone sales.

Sensor Tower also says that Zoom leads the ranking of app downloads and that the ranking of games has led, surprisingly, ‘Save the Girl’ by Lion Studios. We say “surprisingly” because the most downloaded game in Android history is still Subway Surfers. We will see what happens in the next quarter, already with the confinement measures lifted or reduced, but it will be difficult to overcome these almost 30,000 million apps in three months. Or not?

Track | Android Central

More Articles Like This

Edge is updated in the stable version: improvements come in PDF documents, in Collections or improved load times

Apps Brian Adam -
The new Microsoft Edge has opted for Chromium as the engine instead of Edge HTML and the change has suited him very well. More...
Read more

Google adds a function that will allow you to recover deleted contacts

Apps Brian Adam -
Surely many of you remember those times when changing the phone was a headache because there was no worse task than moving all our...
Read more

Plants are able to secretly communicate by sending underground electrical signals

Science Brian Adam -
Plants have a "hidden network" of underground electrical signals that are transmitted to each other, use mycorrhizal fungi in the soil as a sort...
Read more

Twitter, unprecedented hacker attack: targeted Elon Musk, Obama and Bill Gates

Cybersecurity Brian Adam -
A fiery night for Twitter. The microblogging social network had to face an unprecedented hacker attack, which has affected the most popular accounts of...
Read more

Xiaomi and Mercedes F1 Team team up to launch an electric scooter

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Xiaomi is one of the companies that launches the most electric scooters on the market, with a range that reaches all imaginable price...
Read more

Warhammer 40.000 Mechanicus Review: the strategy moves on PS4

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Warhammer 40.000 Mechanicus arrives on the Sony console a year and a half after its previous debut on PC. Stories set in the universe of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY