Google Pixel 5 is shown in the first renderings leaked online

By Brian Adam
Google Pixel 5 is shown in the first renderings leaked online

While the Google Pixel 4a is still waiting to show itself only with the FCC sales authorizations and some other sporadic leaks, the first images of another Big G smartphone have already appeared online, i.e. the Google Pixel 5.

The CAD renderings published exclusively by Pigtou in collaboration with xleaks7 show a perhaps unexpected design. The dimensions equal to 144.6 x 70.4 x 8mm make it one smartphone similar to the iPhone XS and the smallest and most compact of the top of the Google range. For the rest, however, it is very similar to the Google Pixel 4.

In detail, the 5.78-inch QHD OLED display it will have a small notch for the front camera and the edges will be uniform, symmetrical, thin and with rounded corners, making it a very simple and minimalist smartphone. At the rear, the camera shows itself in a pseudo-square form, with two lenses and the flash. The renderings do not show the jack for the earphones, while you notice the fingerprint sensor and the USB-C port.

Hardware side, however, according to some online rumours there will be a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765Gor an octa-core Kryo 460 CPU (2x Cortex-A76 2.0GHz + 6x Cortex-A55 1.7GHz) with integrated 5G modem, together with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable internal memory. The real news is expected for the photographic sector, where Google has focused for a long time on its Pixel series smartphones.

As for the release date, we speak of the period between August and October, as is the practice for Big G. The price, however, could be around $ 699 and $ 799 for the basic version, while the XL one will cost around $ 100 more.

Google Pixel 4a instead is expected for July 13, 2020, the date on which the official announcement could arrive.

