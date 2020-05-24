Google Pixel 4a is coming soon: price, video and specifications are leaked

Google Pixel 4a has now become one of the most anticipated devices by fans of the smartphone world. In fact, there has been rumors for a long time of the alleged medium range of the Mountain View company and many remember that Pixel 3a that last year convinced practically everyone in the range around 400 euros.

The strengths of the smartphone were mainly the photographic sector, the excellent screen and the complete software (with lots of support for several years). However, one of the major flaws reported by the critics was the performance not exactly the best if contextualized in the price range. Well, according to the latest rumors, this year Google would plan to improve its mid-range in many ways, including the hardware sector.

This pointing to an introductory price of $ 399, already leaked “unofficially”. In short, Pixel 4a seems to have all the credentials to convince users that they usually buy a medium range.

Google Pixel 4a: we focus on photos, but without neglecting performance

Google Pixel 3a has shown everyone how it is possible to use a single rear photographic sensor, combined with the “magic” of the Californian company’s software, to overcome the quality of the shots of most of the mid-range smartphones on the market. In 2020, it’s up to Pixel 4a to collect this legacy and the first images leaked online seem to be going in the right direction. In fact, a leaker published the first alleged shots taken with the 12.2MP rear sensor (f / 1.73, Sony IMX363, OIS, EIS) of the smartphone, comparing them to those made by Redmi Note 7, which features a 48MP (f / 1.8) + 5MP (f / 2.4) dual rear camera for depth of field ).

The result is very interesting, with a high level of detail and an excellent blurred effect. In short, already before we did not have many doubts about Google’s photographic capabilities, now even less.

For the rest, on the day of 13 May 2020 there was a massive leak concerning Pixel 4a. In fact, the YouTuber TecnoLike Plus seems to have managed to get a hands-on preview on the device and has released a first test video, which focuses on autonomy and performance.

This video reveals a lot about the smartphone: the processor would be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 operating at a maximum frequency of 2.2 GHz, flanked by an Adreno 618 GPU. Pixel 4a would also have 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 internal memory. In short, it seems that Google wants to continue to target this internal memory cut, which is still good for many users. According to the most “mischievous”, the reason for this choice of the Mountain View company is to be found in the desire to push the cloud.

In any case, the YouTuber who managed to get his hands on the smartphone published the result recorded by Pixel 4a on AnTuTu Benchmark: 268971 points. This information allows us to make very interesting comparisons. For example, Realme X2, which is equipped with the SoC Snapdragon 730G (slightly improved and optimized version for the gaming of the Snapdragon 730 which should mount Pixel 4a), had recorded a very similar result during our tests: 257545 points. We remind you, however, that Google Pixel 3a stopped below 200000 points, so the generational leap seems to be interesting.

However, always referring to the mere benchmarks (which must obviously be taken with clamps), there are more powerful smartphones in terms of brute force in the range around 400 euros. For example, Realme X2 Pro achieved 484390 points on AnTuTu Benchmark during our test (the processor, in that case, is the Snapdragon 855 Plus).

Summing up, Google doesn’t seem to have staked everything on brute force, but the performance should be in line with many other smartphones in this price range (eg OPPO Reno2). No striking results, but the Mountain View company seems to have made important steps forward.

There should also be a good screen, given that there are rumours of a 5.81-inch display with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) and a hole for the camera. The refresh rate should be standard (60 Hz). The front camera could be 8MP (f / 2.0, Sony IMX355, EIS), while the battery would be 3080 mAh (it seems that we can arrive in the evening, but not exactly in the best way). All the classic connectivity should not be missing, from 4G LTE to Wi-Fi 5, passing through NFC, the USB Type-C port and the 3.5mm audio jack for headphones.

There should also be a fingerprint sensor located on the back. The operating system is Android 10, at least for now. In this regard, according to the latest rumours (which would involve Vodafone Germany), Google Pixel 4a could be announced on June 3, 2020, probably during the launch event of the Android 11 Beta. In short, it seems that the presentation is just a few weeks away and we can’t wait to find out if the leaks are true.