MobileAndroidTech GiantsGoogleTech News
Updated:

Google Pixel 4a is coming soon: price, video and specifications are leaked

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

A generator that generates electricity from sun and shade

Singapore: We know that ordinary solar cells generate electricity from the sun, but they cannot be used indoors. But...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Ai NewsBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi launches a smart speaker with DTS and RGB sound for 39 euros

Xiaomi does not tire of launching new products to the market, and the company has put on sale today...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Pixel 4a has been leaked in many leaks: we take stock of the situation on all the information that appeared online.

Google Pixel 4a special is coming soon: price, video and specifications are leaked

Google Pixel 4a has now become one of the most anticipated devices by fans of the smartphone world. In fact, there has been rumors for a long time of the alleged medium range of the Mountain View company and many remember that Pixel 3a that last year convinced practically everyone in the range around 400 euros.

The strengths of the smartphone were mainly the photographic sector, the excellent screen and the complete software (with lots of support for several years). However, one of the major flaws reported by the critics was the performance not exactly the best if contextualized in the price range. Well, according to the latest rumors, this year Google would plan to improve its mid-range in many ways, including the hardware sector.
This pointing to an introductory price of $ 399, already leaked “unofficially”. In short, Pixel 4a seems to have all the credentials to convince users that they usually buy a medium range.

Google Pixel 4a: we focus on photos, but without neglecting performance

Google Pixel 3a has shown everyone how it is possible to use a single rear photographic sensor, combined with the “magic” of the Californian company’s software, to overcome the quality of the shots of most of the mid-range smartphones on the market. In 2020, it’s up to Pixel 4a to collect this legacy and the first images leaked online seem to be going in the right direction. In fact, a leaker published the first alleged shots taken with the 12.2MP rear sensor (f / 1.73, Sony IMX363, OIS, EIS) of the smartphone, comparing them to those made by Redmi Note 7, which features a 48MP (f / 1.8) + 5MP (f / 2.4) dual rear camera for depth of field ).

The result is very interesting, with a high level of detail and an excellent blurred effect. In short, already before we did not have many doubts about Google’s photographic capabilities, now even less.

For the rest, on the day of 13 May 2020 there was a massive leak concerning Pixel 4a. In fact, the YouTuber TecnoLike Plus seems to have managed to get a hands-on preview on the device and has released a first test video, which focuses on autonomy and performance.

This video reveals a lot about the smartphone: the processor would be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 operating at a maximum frequency of 2.2 GHz, flanked by an Adreno 618 GPU. Pixel 4a would also have 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 internal memory. In short, it seems that Google wants to continue to target this internal memory cut, which is still good for many users. According to the most “mischievous”, the reason for this choice of the Mountain View company is to be found in the desire to push the cloud.

In any case, the YouTuber who managed to get his hands on the smartphone published the result recorded by Pixel 4a on AnTuTu Benchmark: 268971 points. This information allows us to make very interesting comparisons. For example, Realme X2, which is equipped with the SoC Snapdragon 730G (slightly improved and optimized version for the gaming of the Snapdragon 730 which should mount Pixel 4a), had recorded a very similar result during our tests: 257545 points. We remind you, however, that Google Pixel 3a stopped below 200000 points, so the generational leap seems to be interesting.

However, always referring to the mere benchmarks (which must obviously be taken with clamps), there are more powerful smartphones in terms of brute force in the range around 400 euros. For example, Realme X2 Pro achieved 484390 points on AnTuTu Benchmark during our test (the processor, in that case, is the Snapdragon 855 Plus).
Summing up, Google doesn’t seem to have staked everything on brute force, but the performance should be in line with many other smartphones in this price range (eg OPPO Reno2). No striking results, but the Mountain View company seems to have made important steps forward.

There should also be a good screen, given that there are rumours of a 5.81-inch display with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) and a hole for the camera. The refresh rate should be standard (60 Hz). The front camera could be 8MP (f / 2.0, Sony IMX355, EIS), while the battery would be 3080 mAh (it seems that we can arrive in the evening, but not exactly in the best way). All the classic connectivity should not be missing, from 4G LTE to Wi-Fi 5, passing through NFC, the USB Type-C port and the 3.5mm audio jack for headphones.

There should also be a fingerprint sensor located on the back. The operating system is Android 10, at least for now. In this regard, according to the latest rumours (which would involve Vodafone Germany), Google Pixel 4a could be announced on June 3, 2020, probably during the launch event of the Android 11 Beta. In short, it seems that the presentation is just a few weeks away and we can’t wait to find out if the leaks are true.

More Articles Like This

Huawei P40 Lite Review: the big bet

Android Brian Adam - 0
Huawei's P40 smartphone range debuts in Italy with the Lite model, without Google but with an interesting introductory offer.   Huawei and Google are now separated...
Read more

MediaWorld and Unieuro, the 'discount war' is on Apple AirPods

Shopping Guide Brian Adam - 0
After the "clash" over the price of Samsung Galaxy A10, MediaWorld and Unieuro continue to "battle" to the sound of offers. This time the...
Read more

Amazon Echo Show 8 Review: Alexa also responds to you from the display

Amazon Brian Adam - 0
Amazon Echo Show 8 is somewhere in between Echo Show 5 and the more expensive second generation Echo Show - that's all it has...
Read more

Futurama Bender becomes a personal assistant: goodbye Alexa and Google Assistant!

Editor's Pick Brian Adam - 0
A Reddit user, Zen_Kong, shared a printing project to create a personal assistant inspired by Futender's Bender, based on Raspberry Pi Zero W. Unlike...
Read more

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

Android Brian Adam - 0
May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze the best top of the...
Read more

Crashing Samsung smartphones, black screens and more: what's going on in China?

Android Brian Adam - 0
Think of waking up one morning and finding your smartphone that keeps crashing, presenting a black screen or remaining perpetually rebooting. It seems that...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Google Pixel 4a is coming soon: price, video and specifications are leaked

Google Pixel 4a has been leaked in many leaks: we take stock of the situation on all the information...
Read more
Latest news

The United States is considering another nuclear test after 28 years

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: According to the Washington Post, a recent meeting in the Trump administration has once again considered a nuclear test in order to provide...
Read more
Corona Virus

Fidélitas University provides free legal advice in family and labor law

Brian Adam - 0
Take advantage of free virtual legal advice on family and labor law provided by the legal offices of the Fidélitas University in La Libertad...
Read more
Android

Huawei P40 Lite Review: the big bet

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei's P40 smartphone range debuts in Italy with the Lite model, without Google but with an interesting introductory offer.   Huawei and Google are now separated...
Read more
Latest news

Contactless payments tripled in the region compared to the previous year

Brian Adam - 0
13 million cardholders in Latin America and the Caribbean made an online purchase Cash shifting as COVID-19 accelerates purchasing trends Although Latin America and the...
Read more
Shopping Guide

MediaWorld and Unieuro, the 'discount war' is on Apple AirPods

Brian Adam - 0
After the "clash" over the price of Samsung Galaxy A10, MediaWorld and Unieuro continue to "battle" to the sound of offers. This time the...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 Review: Alexa also responds to you from the display

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon Echo Show 8 is somewhere in between Echo Show 5 and the more expensive second generation Echo Show - that's all it has...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY