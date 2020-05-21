Google Pixel 3a XL vs Pixel 3 XL, in-depth comparison: what is lost and what is not if you buy the cheap Pixel

The last Google I / O conference brought us many new software as usual. In addition, in this edition, Google also took the opportunity to announce the Pixel 3a, a new pair of devices with more adjusted prices and benefits. At EuroXlivewe already analyzed the Pixel 3a XL and now it’s time to face it with its older brother to see all the differences.

There are important differences between the Pixel 3a XL and the Pixel 3 XLAnd it is that cutting the price in half requires sacrifices. However, Google bets heavily on key points such as the camera or software. To what extent do the two Pixel ranges differ? We have thoroughly tested both and we will tell you in a comparison.





Pixel 3a XL vs Pixel 3 XL, comparison table

PIXEL 3A XL PIXEL 3 XL DESIGN 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm

167 g

Material: polycarbonate

Water resistance: No 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm

184 g

Material: metal and glass

Water resistance: Yes, IP68 SCREEN OLED 6 inch

FHD +, 402 dpi

Dragontrail Crystal OLED 6.3 inch

QHD +, 523 dpi, HDR

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 PROCESSOR Snapdragon 670

Titan M security module Snapdragon 845

Pixel Visual Core

Titan M security module RAM 4GB 4GB MEMORY 64 GB 64GB (128GB version available) SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie REAR CAMERA 12.2MP Dual-Pixel, PDAF with Dual Pixel, OIS + EIS, f / 1.8, 4K 30fps video

Features: HDR +, Night Vision, Portrait, Motion AF, High Resolution Zoom 12.2MP Dual-Pixel, PDAF with Dual Pixel, OIS + EIS, f / 1.8, 4K 30fps video

Features: HDR +, Night Vision, Portrait, Motion AF, High Resolution Zoom FRONTAL CAMERA 8 MP, f / 2.0, FF, FullHD 30fps video Dual 8 MP, angular + normal, f / 2.2, FF, FullHD 30fps video CONNECTIVITY 4G LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm minijack 4G LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C OTHERS Stereo speakers

Active Edge

Rear fingerprint reader Stereo speakers

Active Edge

Rear fingerprint reader DRUMS 3,700 mAh

Fast charging 18W 3,430 mAh

Fast charging 18W

Wireless charging OFFICIAL PRICE 479 euros 949 euros

Design and display: similar, but not the same

Left: Pixel 3a XL. Right: Pixel 3 XL Left: Pixel 3a XL. Right: Pixel 3 XL

Design is one of the points where we find notable changes, although it is surprising that the differences are not seen with the naked eye as clearly as we might think. On the outside, the Pixel 3a XL very convincingly mimics the Pixel 3 XL; Same matte / gloss finish on the back, same camera layout and up to (almost) the same size.

The Pixel 3 XL is made of glass, while the new mid-range model replaces it with plastic.

But although they look the same from behind, when you pick it up you can already see the first change: the material. The Pixel 3 XL is made of glass, while the new mid-range model replaces it with plastic. The feeling in hand is very good, but it does not have the cold touch of the glass and perhaps there it loses a little of that premium air that its older brother does. As an advantage, Plastic helps make the Pixel 3a XL lighter. In what they are very similar is that the two are marked the footprints that are pleasant …

Left: Pixel 3a XL. Right: Pixel 3 XL Left: Pixel 3a XL. Right: Pixel 3 XL

If we go to the front we find what is probably the most striking change at the design level: the notch. The Pixel 3a XL does not have a notch, but the top and bottom frame are the same width. Yes, it is true that the ‘all screen’ effect disappears almost completely, but personally I find it much more aesthetic. All in all, it is undeniable that the compaction work on the Pixel 3a is very improvable.

Both displays are OLED, but the one on the Pixel 3a XL has FullHD + resolution and the one on the Pixel 3 XL goes up to QHD +.

Speaking of frontal, it is necessary to speak of screen. Here we have a difference in size (although only by 0.3 inches) and especially in resolution. They are both OLED but the Pixel 3a XL has FullHD + resolution and the Pixel 3 XL goes up to QHD +. The two displays are fairly even in terms of brightness and color rendering, but sharpness penalizes the new model. All in all, it is not an abysmal difference and will only be a problem if we are very demanding on this point.

Performance and autonomy: power vs. duration

Above: Pixel 3a XL. Bottom: Pixel 3 XL. Above: Pixel 3a XL. Bottom: Pixel 3 XL.

The processor is another key change between these two ranges. While the Pixel 3 XL has the Snapdragon 845, the Pixel 3a XL is satisfied with the Snapdragon 670, a fairly current chip but aimed at the mid-range and obviously not as powerful as that of the Pixel 3.

The processor is the most notable cutout of the Pixel 3a XL, but despite having a more modest chip it still offers a good user experience.

The superiority of the Snapdragon 845 is clearly seen in the benchmark results, something that is also reflected in practice, but not so forcefully. I explain. If we talk about games with a lot of graphics load like PUBG, the Pixel 3 XL comes out gaining both fluidity and load times quite clearly, but in the day-to-day tasks (messaging, maps, camera, browser …) they are much more even than it may seem.

PIXEL 3A XL PIXEL 3 XL PROCESSOR Snapdragon 670 Snapdragon 845 RAM 4GB 4GB ANTUTU 157,370 260,440 GEEKBENCH 1,629 / 5,153 2,329 / 7,841

Regarding autonomy, the Pixel 3a XL scores somewhat with a larger battery, specifically 3,700 mAh. This, combined with the fact that it has more moderate features (less powerful processor, lower resolution screen) results in a somewhat longer autonomy.

In our tests, the Pixel 3a XL is usually around 8 hours of screen, while the Pixel 3 XL is around 4 or 5 hours of screen depending on whether we have the Ambient Screen activated (I recommend keeping it deactivated since the impact on autonomy is important).

Since we are talking about autonomy, comment that the two models have a USB-C connector and have an 18W fast charge, but only the Pixel 3 XL supports wireless charging.

Software: keeping the ‘made by Google’ experience intact

It is clear that there are differences in hardware, but in software things change. In fact, maintaining the ‘made by Google’ experience is one of the key points that make the Pixel 3a XL attractive, since for half the price we have the same software functions.

Both have the Pixel Launcher, the navigation gestures, ‘It’s Playing’ to identify songs, Active Edge to open the assistant by pressing the phone, Digital Wellbeing and the entire collection of exclusive features which includes Google.

As of today, the Pixel 3 XL is the only one compatible with the Android Q beta, but the Pixel 3a XL will have it in a while.

The only difference is that, as of today, only the Pixel 3 XL is compatible with the beta of Android Q, so it is the only one that can have the new gestures or dark mode. This will change in June when the Pixel 3a enter the beta program, but that’s the way it is currently.

Sound: the discord minijack

Google gave us a ‘where I said I say, I say Diego’ when it decided to remove the minijack connector from the Pixel 2 in 2017. Previously it had boasted that their phones were still carrying the headphone jack in a clear attack on Apple, but something happened and the minijack was lost along the way. Until today.

If you value that your mobile has a headphone jack, here the winner is the Pixel 3a XL.

If you value that your mobile has a headphone jack, here the winner is the Pixel 3a XL that does integrate it, while the Pixel 3 XL only allows us to access audio through USB-C. The advantage of the Pixel 3 XL is that it comes with the Pixel Buds included in the box. The Pixel 3a XL includes headphones but they are more basic in both design and quality.

Regarding the sound of the speakers, they are quite tied but the Pixel 3 XL achieves higher volume and clearer sound, perhaps in part because it has the two speakers on the front while the Pixel 3a has one on the front and one on the bottom frame. In any case, the audio experience is satisfactory with both.

Cameras: a satisfying draw

In the analysis we commented that keeping the same software was one of the points that made the Pixel 3a XL attractive, but it is not the only or the most important, that is the camera. Google knows that the Pixel camera is its star feature and for its mid-range they have been in charge of applying the cuts in other sections to keep it unchanged. But better let’s see the results:

The tests confirm that we are facing the same photographic set. Same detail, same color reproduction, same dynamic range …

In this interior scene, Google’s solution achieves a sharp and highly detailed image in both cases. There are no differences beyond the small variation of the frame, but that is not the fault of the camera but of who shoots

In night scenes we also have a technical draw. The camera does a good job of managing white balance and preserves detail pretty well despite the movement of cars. Even the same flashes of light have come out.

Another example at night, this time in a brightly lit interior. HDR + achieves a great dynamic range and the lights are quite well controlled.

The tie is maintained by expanding. It is surprising that the detail is preserved so well and with hardly any noise despite being a scene with artificial light (the graphic design of the premises is even more surprising, I know).

This starts to get a bit repetitive but no, there are no differences in portrait mode either. As usual, there are some flaws in the hair but nothing serious. Overall, very good job of clipping the figure and just the right amount of blur, although it can be modified from the editor.

Pixel 3a XL front camera Pixel 3a XL front camera

To close, let’s talk about the front camera and here there are differences. With the Pixel 3a XL we only have one camera, so we only have one possible focal length.

Pixel 3 XL front camera in normal and wide Pixel 3 XL front camera in normal and wide

In the Pixel 3 XL we have a double camera and that allows us to use the wide angle mode and thus have a wider frame, something that is good for group photos. As for quality there is no difference between the two terminals.

So … Pixel 3a XL or Pixel 3 XL?

Until recently, if we wanted a Google Pixel we only had to choose between the normal version and the XL, but with the arrival of the Pixel 3a, things got complicated since the differences are greater, both in features and, above all, in price.

The Pixel 3 XL has in its favor a more powerful processor, a glass design with water resistance, wireless charging or a higher resolution screen. The Pixel 3a XL loses in these sections, but it is ahead in others such as autonomy or the presence of the minijack.

The camera and software are the keys to the Pixel experience, exactly the two points that are the same in the two models. In the end it depends on what we value more (and how much we want to spend, of course)

But the Pixel experience is not about gigahertz. There are two key points in Google’s proposal and they are software and photography, precisely the two points that are the same between both models. In the end, the decision is a matter of preferences and will depend a lot on which aspects we value the most. If we are looking for a high-end mobile in every way, the Pixel 3 XL is undoubtedly the right option, but If our priority is to have the camera and the Google software, with the Pixel 3a XL we will have more than enough.

Beyond characteristics, the price is a decisive point of any purchase and in this case even more. The Pixel 3a XL costs half. This is the biggest argument in his favor.