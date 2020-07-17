Google Photos: you can now prioritize the memories of your favorite people

Google extensively updated its photo application a few weeks ago and, from the first moment, it was clear that one of its objectives to carry out such a transformation was to make it easier for users to find any souvenir quickly and easily. Keep in mind that in a photo library of a few hundred images and videos things are quite close, but if we store 25 years of our lives …

To achieve that goal, those at Mountain View simplified options, added a lot of artificial intelligence and algorithms, and left a single tab (“Search”) were to choose the criteria to apply to find those memories: a place on the map, a face, a castle, a lake, a beach, a birthday cake … anything!

Favourite people arrive

The point is that the Google Photos smartphone app has just been updated with the inclusion of new search criteria, which is that of favourite people. From now on, the platform will allow us to define who are those special friends or family that we all have and will put in the first place all the memories that we have with them.

New search criteria in Google Photos.

Anyway, and as with these updates, do not get a little upset if after installing the update this function does not appear to you. Although the app prepares for the arrival of these memories of favourite people, it will take a few days to become visible through Google Photos, so you will have to wait patiently. Something similar happened when the app was updated, which took almost a week to become effective.

The function will work from the “People” section within “Search”, with an option with which we can highlight those we want to have first. From that decision, each time we access that menu we will first see all the photos and videos in which they are present.

Google Photos has introduced in recent weeks a whole arsenal of new criteria to search for content in the cloud, ranging from a world map in which to quickly locate those trips we made many years ago, to elements that appear on the screen and are easily identifiable thanks to the algorithm of those of Mountain View. Everything, with the intention of allowing us, as we said at the beginning, to locate quickly and effectively any memory over the years of using the platform.