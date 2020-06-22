Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Google Photos will limit backups from WhatsApp if there are new confinements

By Brian Adam
With the arrival of the coronavirus and all the limitations that we have had to live through, we have realized many things that we did automatically and that with confinement have been accentuated. One of them is the non-stop sending and receiving, at all hours, of content through messaging apps, with memes, videos, photos of anything and, from time to time, something with a certain value, like an old man memory.

The problem with all those contents that come to WhatsApp chats, for example, is that on many occasions they end up in our Google cloud so it is full of photos and videos unnecessary that we don’t want to store. Hence, those of Mountain View have decided to introduce an option that is going to come to us that is not a pearl if new confinement occurs again.

For synchronization

As we say, it is very normal that, if we do not have it expressly configured, everything that comes to WhatsApp chats and other applications ends up in the cloud. To avoid this, we have options within these apps, although those of Mountain View have decided to manage it themselves automatically. The fact is that soon we will have a function that deactivates those folders, preventing the timeline with our memories from filling up with photos and videos that are trash.

The reason must be sought in the Covid-19 crisis and this has been expressed by Google itself, which it believes would be a good measure to save bandwidth and cloud space in case new confinements occur, but also to avoid a useless expense in gigabytes of mobile data in content that is not worth it. This is what Jane Manchun Wong has discovered in one of those forays into the code of the apps she usually does.

To this possibility of ending the automatic synchronization of the photo folders of the messaging apps, we must add two other functions that seem to be very close to the release 4.53 of Google Photos. It would be end autoplay of moving images and videos appearing on the timeline and, in addition, to improve the famous automatic learning of the algorithm so that it refines us much more when it comes to choosing what content we recommend deleting permanently.

Lastly a certainly minor change, but no less important: Would you like to be able to change the photo of your Google profile from the Photos app itself? Well prepare yourself because soon you can do it.

