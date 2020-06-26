Google Photos is updated: simpler, more compact and with a new logo

In the last few weeks we have seen how Google was preparing the ground for the arrival of really important changes Although, to be honest, we never thought that everything was part of a comprehensive facelift that would even affect the logo of the app itself. But this has been the case and the most popular cloud photographic service of all mobile ecosystems has a new release that will be remembered.

Mainly because we change the logo of the app itself and leave behind that reel of straight lines for another where the curves seem to introduce you in a more updated future. Proof of this is the word chosen to define this new update: “compact”, to which we could add “simple”, because it decides to save steps to concentrate in three unique places all the photos and videos that we want to store.

Three-tab to handle it all

The main change that is perceived in the application as we open it is that the four tabs that we had at the bottom have passed to a better life to transform into three. This arises from the intention of removing from the middle old sections that did not make any sense and that were redundant and repetitive and that dragged on from the first versions.

This is the case of memories, which appeared in various places and with really surprising categorization criteria. The tabs of “Photos”, “Albums”, “For you” and “Share” are transformed to leave only those of “Photos”, “Search” and “Library”. In the first one, both the timeline and everything that we have uploaded every day are included, as well as memories with specific dates, special people, etc.

Google Photos is now simpler and more compact.

The second is the one that really represents a change from the Google Photos of the day before yesterday, because it puts many more tools to quickly find that memory that we want to revive. The world map, faces, dates, cities, towns and countries we have been in, etc. come into action. Finally, the third tab is where our entire collection of bookmarks, albums, paper printing options, etc. is located.

This update, apparently, has arrived, but we warn you that at this time on both iOS and Android it has not been possible to see this “compact” mode with only three tabs at the bottom. It gives the feeling that we are facing another one of those updates that take days to truly reach all sites and, except for the icon that has changed, the rest is yet to come.