Google Photos improves the way of sharing albums, you know how?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The great advantage that Google Photos offers us, whether we are the ones who share or share all kinds of photos and videos, is that with a simple link we will be moving through the Google cloud hundreds and hundreds of megabytes. It is a platform that avoids having to go with downloads and then uploads that would make us waste a lot of time.

That is why it has become the favourite of many users who, seeking to store their memories with the highest possible quality, come to pay extra storage every month to keep their photo library well-maintained and in perfect magazine condition. However, those of Mountain View has now added a new option which will make things even easier for us.

The albums, the beneficiaries

The fact is that Google Photos has just included a function that, surely, would go completely unnoticed by the vast majority of users but, thanks to the blogs published by Google announcing it, it is no longer a secret. So much so that, without this warning, surely many of us we would have gone through that page a hundred times without even realizing it of his presence.

Quickly share albums on Google Photos.

It is a function to share photo and video albums with other users through your Google account. This means that you do not need a link to send it by WhatsApp, or by any application, since it simply communication reaches the recipient through their Gmail account, not to the email inbox, but to the photography app itself.

Thus, the sharing method is done quickly and with just two touches of the screen Because you just have to go to the “Albums” tab, choose the one you want to send, tap on the “Share” button that you will see inside and select one of the users that appear inside the balloons. There is no need to do more so that all this content appears in just a few seconds as part of the photo library of that friend or family member to whom we have sent it.

Why use the Google account as a method of sharing? Well, according to the Google press release, since the confinement and the coronavirus crisis began, sharing activity has increased more than 50% in some regions, so it has become essential within the app. Do you use it?

