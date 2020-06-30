Google Photos already includes a new button to mute videos

Google Photos has been with us for a week updated with all kinds of changes and even a restyling of the famous icon of the app. Now, finally, and after many weeks in which it was considered to land before, we have the famous mute button so that when playing the videos that we have in the cloud, we can enjoy them without the need to disturb anyone.

The truth is that it does not make much sense that, with the years that the application has on its back, no one would have thought that the presence of a mute button for videos was necessary. Especially since, until now, the only way to do it was to either remove the video or turn down the volume terminal to zero.

A little touch and muted

The fact is that as the colleagues of 9to5Google have shown, The Google Photos Android app already incorporates a new button at the bottom right of the screen where you can see the icon of a speaker. When you touch it, it will be crossed by a straight line that tells us that nothing is heard anymore. As you can see, that graphic element chosen by Google is identical to the one we can see on YouTube, the place from which they have surely borrowed it.

Without (i) and with silence control in Google Photos (d). 9to5Google

As you can see in the comparison of the two screens, prior to the update there was nothing except in the latest version, a loop control, in case we wanted to repeat that video indefinitely until we left it. In this way, those of Mountain View fulfill a promise that they have been giving in the last betas of Google Photos, where this mute control had been seen on several occasions.

Keep in mind that we are in the midst of changes in Google Photos, since the great update a few days ago seems to have modified important elements, beyond the simple appearance of the logo. Remember that navigation between sections was simplified and that many of those that were scattered, were finally concentrated in one place. This is the case of memories, as well as all the search criteria necessary to reach the day we want to remember.

As with all Google app updates, Although it is already available, it will take a few days to reach all devices and territories. So surely we have to wait a little while.