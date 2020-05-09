Saturday, May 9, 2020
Google Now Comes to Windows and Mac Computers

By Brian Adam
Google Now comes to computers

With the new update of the Chrome browser, the functionality of Google Now cards reaches computers with information on the weather, sports scores, traffic and event reminders, among other options.

This update has already started to be carried out automatically to computers with an operating system Windows, Mac OS X and Chrome OS. The process will continue in the following days, so if you still do not receive it, do not despair.

To check if you already have the latest version of the browser, just click on the three horizontal bars that appear in the upper right and select the option: "Google Chrome information".

To use Google Now on your computer, You only need to have the application installed on your smartphone and Sign in to Chrome with your Google account, the same with which you have registered your phone.

Previously, the functions of the Android assistant had already been integrated into the computer equipment through the versions Canary and Chrome BetaHowever, both were unstable. Google has concluded the testing stage and decides to integrate this feature in the stable version of the browser.

If you already received them and consider that these cards are not useful to you, you can also disable them. To do this, you must click on the bell-shaped icon, which is located in the lower right corner (in Windows) or in the upper right corner (in Mac). The notification center will open and there you will have to click on the gear icon that is in the lower right corner (in Windows) or in the upper right corner (in Mac), and that allows you to deactivate them.

If you require more information, you can consult the Google help center on Gogle Now cards.

