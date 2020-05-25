Tech NewsApps
Updated:

Google Messages prepares to enable end-to-end encryption for RCS chat messages

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

A generator that generates electricity from sun and shade

Singapore: We know that ordinary solar cells generate electricity from the sun, but they cannot be used indoors. But...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Forza Street can now be downloaded on Android: enjoy the great racing game from Microsoft

Talking about car games is talking, among others, about Forza, a historical saga that has garnered great success on...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Messages prepares to enable end-to-end encryption for RCS chat messages

Almost a year ago, Google announced that it would take the end-to-end encryption to your application Messages to offer the same privacy and security as WhatsApp, protecting messages so that they cannot be intercepted by third parties.

That encryption seems to be already around the corner, and is that a developing version of the application Google messages already hides this measure in its source code Privacy & Security.

End-to-end encryption in Google Messages

A leaked internal “dogfood” version of Google Messages 6.2 (APK Mirror) already includes references to end-to-end encryption for chat messages. The messaging application will only encrypt RCS messages, leaving SMS and MMS unprotected.

In the future, which we hope will be close, Google Messages will encrypt chat messages so that they cannot be intercepted and read by third parties, but the application will also give us the possibility to allow other applications to access the encrypted messages from the end. to extreme.

End-to-end encryption will only work if both people are chatting from Google Messages. The RCS protocol is standard, with which you can chat from other applications such as the native message application of Huawei or Samsung, but if you chat from the Google application you will have extra functions, such as this future privacy protection.

Google wants to offer consumers a real alternative to WhatsApp, Telegram or iMessages, among other applications that have offered end-to-end encryption for years and that many consumers now consider essential for their communications.

Messages

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Communication

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G: 120 Hz display, 48 MP quad camera and even cheaper

Android Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi takes up one of its past customs and has released a new variant of the Redmi K30 5G that we met at the...
Read more

Seagate Barracuda Fast SSD Review: lots of space but at a high price

Computing Brian Adam - 0
The Barracuda Fast SSD SSD is a well-built and capacious external memory, however penalized by the price-performance ratio. Seagate is a historical name in the...
Read more

OnePlus 8 Review: even faster and with more autonomy

Android Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus 8 updates the previous model with a new processor, even more powerful, and with a battery finally up to par. OnePlus 8 is the...
Read more

Sky and Sky Q: the offers for May 2020

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Our appointment with the best offers offered by Sky to new subscribers who intend to subscribe to the service is back. Like every month our...
Read more

Huawei P40 Pro Review: all-in on cameras and autonomy

Android Brian Adam - 0
The top of the range of Huawei is a phone with balanced hardware and with a photographic sector that stands out from the crowd,...
Read more

Amazon: discount on Acer Nitro 5 gaming notebook with Intel Core i7 processor

Gaming Brian Adam - 0
After the Unieuro discount on the Asus notebook, which we had the opportunity to talk about yesterday, today Amazon offers another important promotion on...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

Google Messages prepares to enable end-to-end encryption for RCS chat messages

Almost a year ago, Google announced that it would take the end-to-end encryption to your application Messages to offer...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G: 120 Hz display, 48 MP quad camera and even cheaper

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi takes up one of its past customs and has released a new variant of the Redmi K30 5G that we met at the...
Read more
Latest news

A student who attends an all-Irish school will receive 18 fewer points in the Leaving Certificate – report

Brian Adam - 0
Irish-medium education is scrutinizing a report claiming that Irish-medium school students are more likely to not complete their degree course at college ...
Read more
Top Stories

The American family handed over 10 1 million found on the road to the police

Brian Adam - 0
Virginia: An American family, tired of the Corona virus and lockdown, was going for a long drive when they found a bag containing لاکھ...
Read more
Latest news

Cecil Maguire 1930-2020: An artist who drew many pictures of Connemara, our island and its people

Brian Adam - 0
Cecil Maguire belonged to a strong 'tradition' of painters from the north of the country, such as Charles Lamb, Paul Henry and Daniel beganNeill,...
Read more
Computing

Seagate Barracuda Fast SSD Review: lots of space but at a high price

Brian Adam - 0
The Barracuda Fast SSD SSD is a well-built and capacious external memory, however penalized by the price-performance ratio. Seagate is a historical name in the...
Read more
Latest news

Millions of cicadas are emerging in parts of the USA after 17 years of sleep

Brian Adam - 0
After 17 years underground, a group of cicadas is ready to emerge in several states on the east coast of the United States. Of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY