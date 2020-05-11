Google Meet is now free and can be accessed from any email account

The daily use of the platform has grown 30 times since January 2020.

By EuroXlive

Considering the importance of physical isolation at this time and the fact that we all need technologies that can keep us connected, Google announces that Google Meet, its premium video conferencing product, will be free for everyone, and will be gradually available in the coming years. weeks.

For years, Google has invested to make Meet a secure and reliable video conferencing solution trusted by schools, governments and companies around the world. In recent months, the company has accelerated launch of the most requested functions to make them even more useful and Starting in early May, anyone with an email address (whether it's Gmail or not) can sign up for Meet and access many of the features that were previously only available to business and educational users. For example, simple meeting scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and screen layout designs tailored to user preferences, including expanded mosaic view.

The expansion of the service will be carried out gradually from May 4, so that everyone has a reliable and safe experience. That is, it is possible that not all users can create meetings in meet.google.com right away but they will subscribe to be notified when available.

These are some functionalities and characteristics of the new Google Meet:

Video calls developed on a secure basis

Meet is designed, developed and operated to be safe at scale. Since January, the daily use of Google Meet has grown 30 times. This month, Meet enabled over 3 billion video call minutes and brought in 3 million new users every day. Last week, Google Meet broke the mark of 100 million users participating in meetings every day. With this growth comes great responsibility. Privacy and security are paramount, whether it's a doctor who shares confidential health information with a patient, a financial adviser who arranges a meeting with clients or people who connect virtually to each other for graduations, holidays and even virtual happy hours.

Our security approach is simple: make products safe by default. Meet is a great example of this ethos. We design Meet to operate on a secure basis, providing the necessary protections to keep our users safe, their data safe and their information private. These are just a few of our default security measures:

We provide a solid set of host controlssuch as the ability to admit or deny entry to a meeting, and mute or remove participants, if necessary.

We do not allow anonymous users (i.e. without a Google account) to join meetings created by individual accounts.

Meet meeting codes are complex by definition; this means more security against attempts to "guess" this code

Video meetings on Meet are encrypted in transit, and all recordings stored on Google Drive are encrypted in transit and at rest.

We do not require plugins to use Meet on the web. Works on Chrome and others browsers popular, making it less vulnerable to security threats.

For mobile devices, we have exclusive Google Meet applications at Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Meet users can register their account in the Advanced Protection Program from Google, to access our strongest protections available against phishing and account hijacking.

Google Cloud regularly undergoes rigorous security and privacy audits for all of its services. Our global compliance certifications can help support regulatory requirements like GDPR and HIPAA, as well as COPPA and FERPA for education.

Google Cloud does not process the data of Meet users for advertising and does not sell customer data to third parties.

Us prides operate a highly secure and resilient private network that operates worldwide and connects our data centers to each other, ensuring that your data remains secure. Trust is built on transparency, and we publish the locations of all our data centers so that you know where your data transits and is stored. You can learn more about how Meet keeps your video meetings safe in this post.

Free Google Meet accounts for individuals

You can use Meet to schedule, join, or start secure video conferences with anyone, whether it's for a virtual yoga class, a weekly book club, a neighborhood gathering, or a virtual happy hour with friends. Until now, Meet has only been available as part of G Suite, our collaboration and productivity solution for companies, organizations and schools. In the future, Meet will be available for free on the web at meet.google.com and through mobile applications to iOS or Android. And if you use Google Calendar, you can also easily start or join a meeting from there.

If you already have a Google account (for example, if you are a user of @gmail.com), log in to meet.google.com to start. If you don't have a free Google account, it will take a minute to create one using your personal or work email address, depending on your preference (we request this step as a security measure and you only have to do it once).

Meetings are limited to 60 minutes for the free version, although we will not apply this time limit until after September 30. Creating a reliable meeting space is important, and being aware of sharing meeting links in public forums can help create a safe experience for all attendees. For more tips on how to use Meet safely and effectively, visit our Help Center.

Google Meet for groups and teams

Groups within an organization can also use Meet to create video meetings that help coworkers connect one-on-one, collaborate as a team, and more. For organizations that are not yet customers of G Suite, today we announce a new version called G Suite Essentials. It's perfect for teams that need access to more advanced Meet features like connecting participants from a phone call, larger meetings, meeting recording, and moderation controls. G Suite Essentials also includes Google Drive for easy and secure access to all team content, as well as Google Docs, Spreadsheets, and Presentations for content creation and real-time collaboration.

Until September 30, we provide G Suite Essentials and all of these advanced features for free. If you are interested in G Suite Essentials, fill out this form to get in touch with our sales team.

Google Meet for companies and organizations

Whether it's hospitals supporting patients through telehealth, banks working with loan applicants, retailers helping clients remotely, or manufacturers interacting securely with the people who work in their warehouses, retail companies all industries are using Meet to stay connected. If you are one of the 6 million companies and organizations Using G Suite to boost remote productivity, you already have access to Meet. Administrators simply need to enable Meet by following the instructions outlined in our Help Center. In the spirit of helping during this time, we offer three ways for new and existing business customers to access Meet until September 30:

Free access to advanced functions Meet for all G Suite customers, such as the ability to broadcast live to up to 100,000 viewers.

Free additional Meet licenses for existing G Suite customers without modifications to their current agreement.

G Suite Essentials free for new business customers.

Google Meet at higher education schools and institutions

Today, many schools and colleges use Meet to safely power virtual classes, parent association meetings, parent-teacher conferences, tutoring, and even school social events. Meet is included in G Suite for Education, which serves more than 120 million students and teachers worldwide. If your school already uses G Suite for Education, your administrator can enable Meet at no additional cost. If your school doesn't use G Suite for Education, you can sign up here. To access resources for distance learning, visit Teach from home.

With Meet and G Suite available to everyone, we hope to help make it easier and easier to stay connected and productive safely, now and in the future.