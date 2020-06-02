Tech NewsAppsReviewsApps ReviewsCommunication
Google Meet for Android adds one of the most used functions in Skype

By Brian Adam
Until now no one had stopped to think that video calls have a problem, especially when we make them from home and there is a crucial work meeting in place where all the attendees will be attentive to the smallest detail. And it is just as important to maintain a good image in front of the camera, as giving the feeling that we are working in an orderly place.

Now, those are not the only dangers that lurk when we are in videocall because, if you are parents and your children are confined with you because of the coronavirus, it is very possible that someone will make an appearance by surprise. Do you know how this type of incident is avoided in apps like Skype?

You will see everything blurred

Indeed, the Skype solution to this privacy problem that forces us to have the house in order before starting a video call is called “blur”, that is, a blur effect that is applied to the entire image that is not us. In this way no one sees beyond our shoulders and we are not in danger of leaving anything compromised in sight. To put it more graphically, Alfondo Merlos would not be as famous as he is now if he had activated “blur” in the famous video call he starred in a few weeks ago.

Skype’s blur effect hits Google Meet.

Well, Google, which is still runaway and accelerating and improving its entire ecosystem of video chat applications has begun to update the APK of Meet for Android, in such a way that We can already blur the whole background in the conversations that we carry out with the smartphone. That means that, for the moment, the computer is left out although we hope that the updated release for iPhone will also arrive sooner rather than later.

If you want to try this blur effect on Google Meet now you just have to go to the Play Store to download or update to version 4.51. In case it was not there, due to the famous propagation through territories that are always carried out by those of Mountain View, then you can resort to an external and reliable source that we have already conveniently tested on our device and that does not contain any type of software malicious.

Remember that, due to the coronavirus crisis and the confinement and teleworking measures that we are experiencing, Google Meet is free now So, even if you regularly use other apps, you can always try it just in case it convinces you.

