Google Meet already has AI noise cancellation in the cloud: this is how this curious function works

Google Meet is starting to implement noise cancellation by cloud-based artificial intelligence. This function allows you to eliminate all those annoying noises when we are in a meeting (pen clicks, the noise of moving chairs, doors, people around our house, etc.). Even though the feature is rolled out first for G Suite account users, it is quite curious to know how Google has achieved this, since we are talking about cancelling sound by machine learning.

Serge Lachapelle, director of product management at G Suite, explained at VentureBeat how this AI active noise cancellation system works since it is quite curious how it is achieved and all the work and mechanisms behind this technology working in real-time.

Analyzing noise in real-time using machine learning

Lachapelle says that Google has been working on this mechanism since 2017. It all started when Google acquired Limes Audio to improve the quality of calls in Hangouts. From the beginning, the idea was to eliminate annoying noises while making video calls, especially when the participants of the call belong to different time zones.

“It started as a project from our conference rooms. I live in Stockholm. When we meet with the US, it’s usually there in the morning and in Europe at night. You hear a lot of strange noises, people eating breakfast or dinner, or doing late meetings at home, children screaming … everything. It was really what triggered this project a year and a half ago “Serge Lachapelle.

According to Lachapelle, this had never been done, and Google was unclear if it would need any additional dedicated hardware for machine learning, although they later found that everything could be done by software. The first thing they did was to develop an algorithm. For this development, they used a mixed data set of noise and voice using both Google’s own team (employees) and YouTube videos in which many people appeared, speaking, everything was worth.

The second step in building the algorithm was to decide what is noise and what is not. Dogs barking, children giving voices, door sounds, vacuum cleaners … From Google, they comment that the topic of sounds will be constantly updated as user needs are detected since it is complex to establish exactly the sounds that should be deleted and those not.

The constant challenge is to modify the algorithm to add or remove sounds that may or may not be annoying in a meeting. Google claims this will be updated permanently

But how does Google know what his the voice and what is noise? When we talk, our voice is sent from the device (Android, iOS or computer) to a Google cloud data centre, goes through the Google learning model, is encrypted again, and is returned to the meeting. In other words, the algorithm analyzes the voice in real-time. This may raise privacy concerns, although Chapelle claims that the voices they receive are not used to train the AI and that all data is managed confidentially and securely.

“There are many ways to apply these models. Some require a good computer, an extension, or a more powerful graphics card. We didn’t want to go there. We wanted to make sure that access to this would be possible on phones, no matter what phone you have, and just like on laptops. These are getting thinner, they don’t have fans anymore. Overcharging the CPU is not a good idea. So we decided to see if we could do this in the cloud. “

This feature will be active by default for G-Suite members. As always, the deployment is progressive, so it may take a few days to reach all users. However, Google Meet and its premium features are available until September for other users, so on paper, we should be able to test this feature without any problem. It will be activated by default since, according to Lachapelle “it is not something that users are going to want to deactivate”, although we can always remove it from the settings if it does not convince us.