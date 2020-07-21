Google Maps will tell you which is the closest bike station to your destination

In these times of sustainable mobility and all kinds of electrified vehicles, apps have had to advance along with the times offering relevant information about what interests us in our day today. And if you are a user of those shared bicycle systems that exist in many cities around the world, you are in luck, because Google Maps has remembered you in one of its latest updates.

Anyway, it must be said that information about shared bikes already existed in the app, and even some navigation tips If we want to be marked a route to the destination, but they have a problem: they do not point us to the nearest delivery station. A small forgetfulness that surely has caused many headaches.

With the update that Google has started selectively, at the moment only in a limited number of cities, users of these bicycles will not only receive a route to go to the destination but will also include the delivery point closest to that bicycle and then finish the journey on foot, by subway or by bus.

Integration with routes

This update works in the same way as if we go anywhere else and the recommended method of transportation is the subway. If the station is near the destination, it will mark us as the last section a few meters walking from the suburban platform. Well with the bikes the same: Google Maps will tell us which station to go to leave the bike parked and, from there, finish the route according to the instructions given by the app.

Bicycles shared on Google Maps.

That update of Google Maps has already started and they estimate that it will be available in all the pilot cities over the next few days. Now, unfortunately, none of the enclaves that will receive this function is in Spain, since they are ten cities, four in the US (Chicago, the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington DC and New York) and the rest in the rest of the world: London, Mexico City, Montreal, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Tapei and New Tapei City.

Taking accounts and looking at what happened on other occasions, It looks like we will have this complete navigation through systems with shared bikes for after the summer, when other European cities, such as Barcelona or Madrid, begin to include these sustainable alternatives in their mobility offer.