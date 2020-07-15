Google Maps will not need the GPS signal to know where you are

Live View is one of those great innovations that came to Google Maps last year and, in short, it allowed us to go to places looking through the image that comes to us from our camera while the app inserts all kinds of elements and indications that show us where to go. A science-fiction movie dream come true that we all carry in the palm of our hands.

The fact is that this function, which is somewhere between a Street View in real-time and a map with route directions, has more weight in the app than it seems and as seen in the last few hours, that Live View would be able to improve location accuracy of our device, without having to resort to the GPS signal that, whether we like it or not, until now we thought it was essential in any geolocation system.

Currently only on Android

The idea seems simple but it has its complication because What Google Maps has achieved is that the app is able to know where we are simply by looking through the image that we capture with the camera. That is, it is enough to point to a building, an intersection or a park for the application to know where we are. Without resorting to GPS information.

Calibrate Google Maps with Live View.

This new calibration option what He is going to ask us to point to a building, to an indicator of the street where we are or any other element that we have around us, in such a way that artificial intelligence, the algorithm or whatever you want to call it, will be able to know at what exact point on the planet we are.

Now, how is it possible that Google Maps knows where we are without resorting to GPS information? Well, surely you already imagine it: Street view. Almost a decade contemplates this leg of the maps application, with those 360º photographs that teach everything, street by the street of each city, town or village in the main countries of the world and which have been patiently captured by thousands of “Google cars”.

This “Calibrate with Live View” function of Google Maps has already reached beta versions compatible with various smartphones on which ARCore works, which is the technology that allows us to enjoy augmented reality on our Android devices so, for the moment, this advance will not touch the territory of iOS and Apple. We will see if they take long and if they manage to take advantage of that ARKit of those from Cupertino. Good looking and use it seems that this new function is not lacking.