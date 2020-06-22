Google Maps will allow you to create routes that "connect you with public transport"

Who else who least has used Google Maps intensively when he goes on a trip to see which way to go, whether on foot, by car or by public transport, in a city he doesn’t know much about. However, What happens when we want to do part of the way with our private vehicle and connect in the fastest way with public transport?

The answer to that question is that Google Maps, today, is unable to trace a route where one part is carried out with one type of transport and the rest with another … but things are going to change. And is that the Mountain View are working on new options that include all types of vehicles that we can find in a big city. Not just cars.

Take the bike and then the bus

As revealed by Jane Manchun Wong, who is dedicated to delving into the code of the apps to look for unpublished functions that will be implemented over the months, has found evidence that Google prepares these mixed routes that are not our car all the time or a bus all the time., a subway or a train.

As you can see in the images attached in the tweet, it will be possible to configure routes that mix cars, bikes or motorcycles with public transport, in addition to taxi and VTC services. In this way, the app will be able to offer us the fastest way to the destination by mixing alternatives that allow us to scratch some time.

Google Maps is working on route options with “Connections to Public Transit”, such as: – Car + transit

– Bicycle + transit

– Auto rickshaw

– Ride service

– Motorcycle + transit pic.twitter.com/hLlCZJG7Av — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020

This new function will not only let you know what part of the tour we can do with our own or rental vehicle, but Google Maps will also be able to connect it with the information it already offers about bike rental systems in some cities of the world, in such a way that the platform is always able to direct us towards a station in which there are holes or units available.

At the moment, and like all these news that are known thanks to the reverse engineering of accessing the code, they are in development and not available, although we hope that Google will hurry to incorporate them because they are, by far, one of the best ideas that we have seen in recent times around the platform of the Mountain View. Especially if you like, for example, pedalling.