Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Google Maps updates all its location sharing interface, what improvement?

By Brian Adam
Google redesigns part of the menus of the app.

Google Maps updates all its location sharing interface, what improvement?

We have told you other times: Google is very friendly to change small things in some of its applications more important and this custom reaches such a point that they make us not know and that we are barely able to perceive them. In this way, the platform evolves over time and only when several months or years have passed is it when we realize how many changes have come.

The same thing happens today. Surely, if there is no warning from us, we would have gone through these new areas of the interface thinking that they have always been soí and that this sensation of novelty is an error of perception that we have had. But nothing is further from reality because Material Design 2.0 is here to stay in this new area of ​​Google Maps.

More attractive and functional design

In these types of small changes, companies are not satisfied with making something look prettier and that’s it. At the same time, they seek greater functionality. In this point, Those of Google have understood that the location sharing menu needed a return, and they have given it to them. The most outstanding thing that comes into view as soon as you see it is how our location is displayed at that moment.

Far from being a card with a little information and that’s it, now It is all a graphic module with our name, the address we are in and even the battery charge information. This last piece of information, although it seems irrelevant, is of great importance if we share the location with a friend, because he will know if we are about to become incommunicado or we still have several hours of autonomy.

New share location with Google Maps. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
New share location with Google Maps.

In addition to that change, there are also others at the bottom, in the way of sharing the location with others. Now we can see which of those suggested contacts that appear in the menu will receive the notification within Google Maps, thanks to an app icon that appears in the lower right of each of them. What’s more, just above we will see the selected time interval so that they have us controlled wherever we go.

Another element that changes and is very important is to create new shares quickly. When we have an active one, we can add another quickly thanks to a huge button that appears at the bottom right on the screen, and that will offer us the possibility of sending the information of our position to other users, or within a link by WhatsApp, Telegram, email, etc. As you can see, things do change … even if it doesn’t seem like it.

