Google Maps prepares improvements at the interface level, integration with Uber and even more customizable routes

Jane Manchun Wong, an expert in reverse engineering, has brought future news of relevant applications to the table again. In this case, has detailed several of the functions that Google Maps will receive, referring both to the interface itself and to integrations with other applications that will be quite useful to users.

Since changes at the level of how we choose routes Even a better job integrating applications like Uber, we are going to tell you what Google Maps prepares according to Wong since the news looks quite good.

Great news are coming to Google Maps

Google Maps is working on an option to “Get more accurate fares” from ride services by sharing route information to them pic.twitter.com/BGh0eCtjoI — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020

The first big news that Wong highlights have to do with the integration of Uber within Google Maps. According to the engineer, Google is working on a new function that will allow share information about our route with Uber itself. This will allow the rate that the service shows us to be more accurate than the current one, in addition to the fact that we can indicate to the driver by which exact route we want him to go.

Google Maps is working on route options with “Connections to Public Transit”, such as: – Car + transit

– Bicycle + transit

– Auto rickshaw

– Ride service

– Motorcycle + transit pic.twitter.com/hLlCZJG7Av — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020

On the other hand, a quite interesting option will arrive that will allow seeing different connections with public transport. In this way, we will not only be able to establish routes by choosing a vehicle, but we can make different combinations so that the times marked by Maps are even more exact.

Google Maps is working on deeper integrations for bike-sharing service “Bay Wheels”, providing it as an option for directions pic.twitter.com/guzgQ2cneq — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020

In the same way, there will be better integration with scooter and bicycle services, which will now be much more visible at the interface level. In fact, they will become part of the UI by marking addresses.

Google Maps is working on this new Search Bar design, looks rounder and includes the new Maps logo pic.twitter.com/HIIZ6kfDdV — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020

At the interface level, there will be changes in the search bar, the new logo will be included in its left part and the card section will be renewed. These cards will show the photographs in a more visual way, in addition to making it easier for us to share these places with redesigned icons.