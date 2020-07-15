Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

Google Maps now lets you calibrate your location with Live View

By Brian Adam
6
0

Most Viewd

Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Maps now lets you calibrate your location with Live View

In cities with very high buildings, the geolocation of our mobile device may fail. The signal from the satellites can bounce off the signals from the buildings and place us several meters away, or even on another street, from our actual location. Now if the blue dot of Google Maps shows you in the wrong position now you have a new way to calibrate your location.

The new update of Google Maps allows us calibrate our location through your mobile camera, making use of the recognition of the augmented reality of Live View.

Calibrate with Live View

Calibrate With Live View

If we see that Google Maps is not situating us correctly, we can click on the blue dot and select the new option Calibrate with Live View to correct our position, as long as we have coverage and data.

When starting the calibration with Live View we will only have to focus on buildings and posters from the street with the camera to tell us the location through Google image recognition. What Google does is compare the images that our camera shows with the Street View images of the area. Once the Google Maps process is completed, it will correctly place our location on the map.

This novelty is added to the improvements of the last days such as the improvement of Street View with information on places to the “augmented reality”, the integration with YouTube Music or its new navigation voice.

Maps – Navigation and public transport

Track | 9to5Google

More Articles Like This

Among a 90% or 91.27% discount, the majority would choose the least convenient one

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
New research, published in the Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, suggests that our minds are wired to prefer beautiful and round numbers compared...
Read more

WhatsApp crash of almost 1 hour prevents sending or receiving messages

Apps Brian Adam -
WhatsApp does not work. The famous messaging application has stopped working a few minutes ago and its normal use is currently impossible. Messages are...
Read more

Pixel 4a appears briefly on the Google website: here is the design

Android Brian Adam -
It has been rumored for several months now Google Pixel 4a, the "low cost" smartphone the Californian company, which is expected to end in...
Read more

Elon Musk explains the various SpaceX postponements: ‘We have become more paranoid’

Space tech Brian Adam -
The past few weeks have seen several postponements from SpaceX. Elon Musk, therefore, wanted to silence the gossips, explaining that simply you are trying...
Read more

Google Play Pass arrives Arrives: how is the flat rate for apps and games?

Apps Brian Adam -
The world of subscriptions is here to stay a kind of rental economy where we no longer buy property, but we enjoy services. And...
Read more

How to activate Google Play Pass on your mobile, the ‘Netflix of Android applications’

Apps Brian Adam -
The application subscription service has finally left the United States on the way to other countries, including Spain: Google Play Pass is an excellent...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY