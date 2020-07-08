Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move safely. Now that the borders between the regions and between the various countries of the European Union are reopening, other new functions are coming to make traveling even more pleasant and easy.

The latest feature added allows users to see the traffic lights in the surroundings, so as to plan in advance the way to go to reach your destination. In this way you can not only save time but also travel in greater safety: in fact, you are often in the vicinity of intersections that are not well-marked or dangerous. Thanks to this feature, travelers will now be even more serene.

How do you see where the traffic lights are located? When using Google Maps, they appear with very small icons or reporting a slowdown in traffic. In navigation mode, however, the icons will be even less easily visible to the driver and the application does not provide to warn him by some vocal indication. It is obviously hoped that he can communicate it in the future, to avoid any danger while driving.

Currently this function is not available to everyone. As reported by Android Police and Droid Life, only some users can see traffic lights on Google Maps. It is not known exactly if it is a closed beta or a limited release also based on compatibility.

If you want to try this feature yourself, you need to update the application and see if the traffic light icons appear on the map.