Google Maps is updated with new information functions on the Covid-19

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Since the entire country was closed in March with restrictions on mobility, Google Maps has been taking the pulse of the situation with a battery of updates that have been including new functions around the pandemic, from more precise opening or closing times in shops and basic establishments to the location of centres where it was possible to be tested for the disease.

And one of the important points of these changes has always had to do with mobility. With the options, we had to go to and from one place to other thanks to the public transport that, due to the coronavirus, has become a critical place where a good number of new cases can develop. So to avoid that, the Mountain View guys have added some really cool options.

Better hours and data

With the latest update of Google Maps, we can now, not only get an idea of ​​what is the delay or advance of buses, subways, etc., but we will also find an indication of the level of occupancy of the seats. Remember that, depending on the phase in which each autonomous community is in Spain, these levels vary, so it is important to be aware of this information in case we have to find an alternative.

Information on public transport on the Covid-19.

With the tools that Google Maps has now put in hand, We can indicate in the app if there are many free seats, few or if the car in which we are full is full, which will serve as a warning to other users who want to use that line. As you can see, the objective is for all of us to be able to build an urban environment, the most populous and therefore the riskiest, safest for all, where virus containment is a real reality.

You have to rremember that in Spain, the use of masks has become mandatory if it is not possible to maintain the safety distance of two meters, something that will cause that in meters, buses and other means of public transport is technically an obligation that can be very expensive if we do not respect it.

This update has already been released and is available in a good number of countries, including Spain, where we will be able to find not only that information on the influx of public to transport, but others that have to do with the centres where we can do the serological tests or PCR of the Covid-19, and even indications on what requirements are required to use other services public.

