Google Maps is updated to improve the information of everything around you

Google Maps turned 15 in February and celebrated it with a logo change and many new features in its interface. Now, when barely four months have passed, the Mountain View ones return to the charge with a whole battery of modifications which aim to facilitate access to all establishments, businesses and points of interest that surround us.

That is why Google has gradually begun to change some important elements of what it calls the “local context”, that is, the information generated by the application when opened and that focuses on everything around us. Whether they are businesses, museums, tourist attractions, etc. The idea is that we can get to know them better, with up-to-date information and details on how to get to them as well as leisure or tourism alternatives that we have nearby.

At the moment on the web

These changes that we are going to tell you They are starting to reach the platform in its web version, which we access from Chrome on our PC or Mac, so mobile phones with iOS and Android will have to wait a little while, hopefully not too long. At the end of the day, it is the place through which we access on a more regular basis.

This platform that Google Maps has improved aims, according to those at Mountain View, to “engage users (…) by providing them with a detailed understanding of places near a specific location that they are considering: place names, descriptions, price level, ratings, comments and photos. It also provides the estimated time of arrival and directions to walk from the place of interest. ”

Local Insights from Google Maps.

This last point is interesting because we will no longer have to say to make a route to a local or point of interest, but Google Maps will automatically generate it to show us the map of how we can get there on foot, for example. You have a sample of what that screen will be like right above, with the information of the place on the left and the indications on the right.

This tool is very interesting but it requires users, entrepreneurs and establishments to add the most up-to-date data to the Google Maps platform, even going so far as to allow the owners themselves to highlight which tourist points of interest are nearby of your business. As Google shows, a hotel “website can choose to show a total of 12 places around its properties and limit those places to restaurants, tourist attractions, nightlife and shopping only. Also, you can change the appearance of your map to align it with the style and branding of your site, from the colour of the markers and icons to the position of the key elements of the user interface. “In this way, Google Maps becomes an extension of the business.