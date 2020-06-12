Google Maps is updated and lets you use YouTube Music in the browser

For a long time, it is normal that the browsers (of maps) of our mobiles are able to connect to other services external with the aim of avoiding, while driving, looking too much at the screen or turning our attention by looking in other apps for a song, podcast or whatever.

Hence Google Maps will allow you to connect your accounts with premium services from some platforms such as Deezer, Spotify or Google Play Music (on Android), in addition to Apple Music in the case of iPhone. Now, as those of Mountain View are rapidly changing the ownership of their music service, it was strange to see that it was not present on their own platforms such as Google Maps.

Finally comes to your maps

So The latest update of Google Maps for Android has just received a portion of YouTube Music, so that we can activate the premium subscription that we religiously pay every month and that, in addition to the millions of songs that we can listen to, guarantees us to see all YouTube videos without advertising, in addition to opening our wide (few) productions originals.

Of course, although on Android we have verified that this update is already available with the YouTube Music connection on Google Maps, on the Apple plot it still does not make an appearance since In the iOS ecosystem, the offer is reduced to just two names: Spotify and Apple Music itself. But hey, surely with the passing of weeks and months this will end up correcting. Just in case, we are going to refresh you how to choose YouTube Music as your default music service in the Google Maps app for Android.

Activate YouTube Music in Google Maps navigation.

You just have to open Google Maps, tap on your account avatar at the top right, select “Settings“and enter the” Navigation settings “. Inside you will see many options and one of them is the” Default multimedia content provider of the Assistant “. By tapping there you will access a screen where the available services to choose from appear. At the top will be those for which you have an active subscription and, below, those that you do not have installed in the system and for which Google Maps understands that you do not have an activated premium plan.

Remember that These functions for listening to music will only be visible when you access the navigation mode and after tracing a destination and a route, you begin to circulate with the car. The player with the controls will appear at the bottom, to quickly change tracks, pause, etc.