Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleSocial Networks
Updated:

Google Maps is updated and lets you use YouTube Music in the browser

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Amazon: 31% discount on a 1 terabyte Samsung internal SSD

Amazon's new offering on an SSD. After the discount on the SSD Crucial of a few days ago, today...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
5G NewsBrian Adam -

OPPO Find X2 Neo Review: 5G and balanced specifications at the right price

After a few weeks of testing and the publication of the preview together with Find X2 Lite, the time...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

These are the new Telegram updates that WhatsApp does not have

The second most famous instant messaging app, Telegram, has released its new updates, with which it wants to compete...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will arrive this year with four different models

There was a time that everyone will remember, in which companies were able to shield themselves to avoid leaks...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

For a long time, it is normal that the browsers (of maps) of our mobiles are able to connect to other services external with the aim of avoiding, while driving, looking too much at the screen or turning our attention by looking in other apps for a song, podcast or whatever.

Hence Google Maps will allow you to connect your accounts with premium services from some platforms such as Deezer, Spotify or Google Play Music (on Android), in addition to Apple Music in the case of iPhone. Now, as those of Mountain View are rapidly changing the ownership of their music service, it was strange to see that it was not present on their own platforms such as Google Maps.

Finally comes to your maps

So The latest update of Google Maps for Android has just received a portion of YouTube Music, so that we can activate the premium subscription that we religiously pay every month and that, in addition to the millions of songs that we can listen to, guarantees us to see all YouTube videos without advertising, in addition to opening our wide (few) productions originals.

Of course, although on Android we have verified that this update is already available with the YouTube Music connection on Google Maps, on the Apple plot it still does not make an appearance since In the iOS ecosystem, the offer is reduced to just two names: Spotify and Apple Music itself. But hey, surely with the passing of weeks and months this will end up correcting. Just in case, we are going to refresh you how to choose YouTube Music as your default music service in the Google Maps app for Android.

Activate YouTube Music in Google Maps navigation.

You just have to open Google Maps, tap on your account avatar at the top right, select “Settings“and enter the” Navigation settings “. Inside you will see many options and one of them is the” Default multimedia content provider of the Assistant “. By tapping there you will access a screen where the available services to choose from appear. At the top will be those for which you have an active subscription and, below, those that you do not have installed in the system and for which Google Maps understands that you do not have an activated premium plan.

Remember that These functions for listening to music will only be visible when you access the navigation mode and after tracing a destination and a route, you begin to circulate with the car. The player with the controls will appear at the bottom, to quickly change tracks, pause, etc.

More Articles Like This

Microsoft allows calls and messages between Teams and Skype users although with limitations

Microsoft Brian Adam -
To speak of Microsoft applications to facilitate teamwork is to speak of Teams, but it is also obligatory to name Skype. In fact, not...
Read more

WindTre, the remodulations start: increases for some offers from July 13th

Communication Brian Adam -
A few months from the launch of the WindTre operator, the result of the union between Wind and Tre, the first modulations for users...
Read more

Twitter wants you to read the news before retweeting it, do you know why?

Social Networks Brian Adam -
It is very common to take a look at the timeline of our Twitter account and, as we go down, give our "likes" to...
Read more

Mixer is updated on iOS and Android with new options that facilitate the streaming of our games

Android Brian Adam -
Among all the catalogue of applications that Microsoft has, there is a group of tremendously popular apps that immediately come to mind. A set...
Read more

Unieuro discounts: the Amazfit GTS smartwatch among today’s offers

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Go back to offer the Amazfit GTS, the smartwatch of the company controlled by Xiaomi, which today can be purchased at a very affordable...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 brings down the price of Mi Band 4: on offer from Unieuro

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
A few hours after the presentation of Xiaomi Mi Band 5, we register an interesting offer on the previous generation of smartband of the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google Maps is updated and lets you use YouTube Music in the browser

For a long time, it is normal that the browsers (of maps) of our mobiles are able to connect...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft allows calls and messages between Teams and Skype users although with limitations

Brian Adam -
To speak of Microsoft applications to facilitate teamwork is to speak of Teams, but it is also obligatory to name Skype. In fact, not...
Read more
Communication

WindTre, the remodulations start: increases for some offers from July 13th

Brian Adam -
A few months from the launch of the WindTre operator, the result of the union between Wind and Tre, the first modulations for users...
Read more
Social Networks

Twitter wants you to read the news before retweeting it, do you know why?

Brian Adam -
It is very common to take a look at the timeline of our Twitter account and, as we go down, give our "likes" to...
Read more
Latest news

Willie Clancy summer school recordings online

Brian Adam -
By Tomás Ó Mainnín A special collection of video and audio recordings made during Willie Clancy's summer school in Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, over the...
Read more
Android

Mixer is updated on iOS and Android with new options that facilitate the streaming of our games

Brian Adam -
Among all the catalogue of applications that Microsoft has, there is a group of tremendously popular apps that immediately come to mind. A set...
Read more
Shopping Guide

Unieuro discounts: the Amazfit GTS smartwatch among today’s offers

Brian Adam -
Go back to offer the Amazfit GTS, the smartwatch of the company controlled by Xiaomi, which today can be purchased at a very affordable...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: