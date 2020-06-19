Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Google Maps includes an ‘almost AR’ for Street View

Augmented reality is here to stay and the big tech companies seem to have clear that many of their tools are going that way. What’s more, Google itself has been introducing small areas in its mapping tool for some time where it is possible to integrate what we see with the camera and the data that the app handles.

In this way, in the navigation mode, when we walk down the street, it is possible to include the road signs as if they were huge signs hanging from the buildings so this step of doing something similar in Street View was something that had to come yes or yes. So in this way, the information is much better integrated with the real images taken by Google cars.

It is an ‘almost AR’

Augmented reality is a technology that, to get the most out of it, we must use it together with the image we get from our mobile camera, so this solution that Google has resorted to can be considered an ‘almost AR’. And because? Good, because the requirement to have a real-time image What we see with the mobile is not fulfilled.

Google Maps with AR in Street View.

What the Mountain View people have done is take the photos they get with their cars on the streets around the world and enter all the data that we can consult in Google Maps about businesses, points of interest, monuments and other businesses, in such a way that when entering Street View, we can tap on the icons to obtain more information, as you can see on the screens that we attach.

At the moment this information is available for some cities in the world, such as New York, so it will arrive with the passing of the months to other places in the world, in a strategy similar to that of other Google Maps updates that are not available at the same time everywhere. That is why, at the moment, in Spain we do not have it available for any of our main cities.

Street View with ‘almost’ AR directions.

And just as these indications are not available everywhere, Users who have used it report that it is only reaching Android terminals, so on the iPhone side they will still have to wait. Without a doubt, an easy and simple tool to consult that can take us out of problems before going to visit an establishment in the city.

