Google Maps improves the information of places that facilitate accessibility

Google Maps continues to include in its menus any information that is relevant to our daily life, and if there is an element as important as it is decisive in the mobility of many people, is knowing how adapted the buildings are so that those who need a wheelchair they can move without fear of getting stuck on a step, sidewalk, or doorway.

As you know, for many years, at least in Spain, There are all kinds of construction regulations that require people who move in wheelchairs to be taken into account., or that they need other devices to circulate, but all that information is not at hand to know it before moving. Although Google Maps wants to help us out.

Map update

With all of the above in mind, that an app like Google Maps be able to offer us information about these adapted buildings it becomes transcendental to move freely and without problems. And that has been put by Mountain View in one of the latest updates to the platform, which is already beginning to reach all devices.

Mobility data on Google Maps.

To be able to see all that information we will have to activate the “Accessible Places” function, to know the companies and places of interest that appear on the map and that have marked access for people in wheelchairs, with pushchairs and even those locations that have mobile seats, small elevators and adapted toilets. It is also true that currently almost all public areas are very well equipped, but it never hurts to confirm it before we leave.

The curious thing about this information is that It has been in Google Maps for a long time but it has not been until now that those of Mountain View have given it greater relevance, With an option to quickly view it as one more element of the indications we receive on the screen. To activate it, all we have to do is go to the app on our mobile device, access our profile icon, click on “Settings” and select the “Accessibility” category. Once there you will have to activate the “Accessible places” view.

In addition to those indications, those users who wish may add information, or alerts to other users on whether those directions on Google Maps are correct or not. This way it will be possible to have updated information, even when the notices of that accessibility were added years ago and today they have worsened … or improved.

