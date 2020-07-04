MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsTech Giants
Updated:

Google Maps improves its design in Android Auto for mobile

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Maps improves its design in Android Auto for mobile

Android Auto is starting to update via server with a new interface for Google Maps. This is an important renewal of the UI in the mobile application, which we can use when our vehicle does not have Android Auto integrated into the infotainment system.

With the new interface, Relevant changes come at the location level of the different menus of Google Maps, a much more Material Design air and, in general, an interface that will allow a better user experience.

Google Maps gets handsome inside Android Auto for mobile

Image 2020 07 02 11 40 11

Android Auto has its own mobile interface. Within this application, we find integration with Google Maps, just like with Waze. In the case of Maps, the interface was starting to get a bit outdated, moving away from the current design lines of Google. With the new update this changes, since Google Maps is almost completely renewed within Android Auto.

Image 2020 07 02 11 40 37

With the new interface the buttons become floating, the corners of the banners become rounded and some aspects of the menus are redesigned. However, the main improvement comes in the horizontal interface. Before, the menu occupied practically the entire screen, preventing us from seeing the route itself. Now the menu is smaller and is on the side.

Despite being inside Android Auto, the update is part of the latest version of Google Maps

As usual with this type of updates, this new interface is starting to be activated via server, so we will have to wait until it reaches all users progressively. As a curiosity, despite being a novelty of Android Auto, the update is coming as part of Maps version 10.45, so make sure you have it updated to receive the new interface.

Track | Android Police

More Articles Like This

A self-contained robot with ultraviolet light tubes: MIT’s idea to disinfect rooms of coronaviruses and other pathogens

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
With the "new normal" and the de-escalations, the safety and disinfection measures surrounding the coronavirus are still far from over, and we continue to...
Read more

Apple patents an incredible 5-screen MacBook Pro

Apple Brian Adam -
After the revolution of ARM-based processors for Macs, we return to talk about future of Apple and, more precisely, that of MacBooks. In fact,...
Read more

Sky and Sky Q: July 2020 offers for new subscribers

Tech News Brian Adam -
Punctual as every month, here is our appointment with the best offers offered by Sky to new customers in July 2020. If June 2020 will...
Read more

This Disney neural network is capable of creating realistic high-resolution deepfakes with enormous potential for cinema

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
Over the past few years we have seen how deepfakes technology has been improving. Slowly but surely, researchers have developed increasingly capable models with...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is better not to be unprepared...
Read more

Space tourism in a hot air balloon in a few years: the futuristic project

Space tech Brian Adam -
The space sector has been giving us great satisfaction lately. Waiting to see the return of SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts to Earth, it's interesting...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY