Google Maps improves its design in Android Auto for mobile

Android Auto is starting to update via server with a new interface for Google Maps. This is an important renewal of the UI in the mobile application, which we can use when our vehicle does not have Android Auto integrated into the infotainment system.

With the new interface, Relevant changes come at the location level of the different menus of Google Maps, a much more Material Design air and, in general, an interface that will allow a better user experience.

Google Maps gets handsome inside Android Auto for mobile

Android Auto has its own mobile interface. Within this application, we find integration with Google Maps, just like with Waze. In the case of Maps, the interface was starting to get a bit outdated, moving away from the current design lines of Google. With the new update this changes, since Google Maps is almost completely renewed within Android Auto.

With the new interface the buttons become floating, the corners of the banners become rounded and some aspects of the menus are redesigned. However, the main improvement comes in the horizontal interface. Before, the menu occupied practically the entire screen, preventing us from seeing the route itself. Now the menu is smaller and is on the side.

Despite being inside Android Auto, the update is part of the latest version of Google Maps

As usual with this type of updates, this new interface is starting to be activated via server, so we will have to wait until it reaches all users progressively. As a curiosity, despite being a novelty of Android Auto, the update is coming as part of Maps version 10.45, so make sure you have it updated to receive the new interface.

Track | Android Police