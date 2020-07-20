Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

Google Maps improves bike navigation with new routes according to anchorage stations

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

Meet the 13 new emojis that will arrive on iPhone!

To join the celebration of Emoji Day, Apple has introduced 13 new emojis that will arrive on all iPhones...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A new tool seeks the boundary between the quantum and classical world

A new tool, which is based on the flow of clouds of ultra-cold atoms, promises to test the transition...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

OPPO Watch has arrived in Europe, launching on July 20 in Germany for € 249

OPPO Watch appeared surprisingly in the Old Continent, specifically in Germany, where apparently it will arrive very soon at...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Maps improves bike navigation with new routes according to anchorage stations

Are you one of those who use Google Maps to plan bicycle trips? Well, navigation improves significantly in certain cities thanks to the introduction of rental services: from now on Maps can create routes taking into account the different anchorage stations.

Navigation started as a free way to use point-to-point GPS guidance. Included in Maps, this navigation set has always offered an excellent way to get around on private transportation. Not only that, it also includes everything you need to use public transport; along with another type of vehicle that usually takes advantage in cities: bikes. But how can cycling within cities be further optimized? Including the anchorage stations on the routes, those to which you must go to take or return a public bike. And Google has just introduced this option in Maps.

Plan bike routes including public stations

Google Maps Bike

When planning a bike trip Google Maps used to take the starting point and the destination point so optimize the route without taking other values ​​into account apart from distances or time. Now, and whenever the user is in one of the ten cities that start the pilot project, the routes will take into account the journey on foot to the closest anchorage, the bicycle route to the anchorage closest to the destination and, for last, the walk to the finish line. In this way, the user can take advantage of public rental services saving on the way and without walking more than the bill.

The novelty is now available in the map application, although only in ten cities: Chicago, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, Washington DC, London, Mexico City, Montreal, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Taipei (including New Taipei City). Information on cycling routes will include the bikes available at the anchorages and also photographs of the places where the different turns must be made. Everything to make the most of the journey taking into account the distance, the time, the bicycles available and the gaps near the destination.

As we said, the novelty is already available on Google Maps, although only for the indicated cities. It is hoped that it will gradually spread to more cities once the first tests are satisfactory.

More information | Google Maps

More Articles Like This

Amazon: 25% discount on the subscription to Infinity for one year, only for today!

Amazon Brian Adam -
Amazon's super promotion on the gift box containing the Infinity subscription for one year. After talking about the promotion on Xiaomi TV this morning,...
Read more

Samsung Unpacked 2020, TM Roh reveals that we will see 5 new devices

Android Brian Adam -
The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event organized by the Korean giant Samsung is confirmed for August 5 and on that occasion, five devices will be...
Read more

The Tesla Model S and X can already load up to 1,600 km. autonomy per hour

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Tesla knows that one of the main hurdles they have to deal with right now to convince potential customers to jump into electric cars...
Read more

Apple One Year Warranty ?: How to see the time you have left on your iPhone

Apple Brian Adam -
The guarantee of Apple devices has always been a matter of debate, because those of Cupertino usually go it alone and, of course, when...
Read more

What is the Spotify plan that best suits your needs?

Apps Brian Adam -
Just two weeks ago Spotify officially announced that Platform users had a new subscription modality at their disposal, who had his main claim in...
Read more

Whatsapp, a much-requested feature comes from the iOS beta

Apple Brian Adam -
Whatsapp has released the beta 2.20.80 of the application for iOS, which brings with it a novelty highly requested by users, which is intended...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY