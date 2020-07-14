Google Maps: how to create a direct access to the "beach house" on mobile

It is becoming easier to prepare a vacation in the best possible way. Especially in those years when we decided to go on an adventure and change our destination, so we end up in a place, we don’t know much about. That means that, in the first days, it will be difficult for us to locate ourselves and know how to go to the sites, so there is nothing better than requiring the help of an old acquaintance: Google Maps.

The objective of this method that we are going to tell you is that you have direct access to one of the home screens the route that will take you from the GPS point where you are to the house, apartment or hotel where you are staying. In such a way that before entering the car you will only have to press once and Google Maps will do the rest activating the entire navigation system.

In Android, you have it much easier

As we are going to talk about widgets, it is key to say that this tutorial is focused on Android. On iPhone, it is more complicated to perform because the only alternative, until these tools arrive in iOS 14, is to place a “path” on the widget page current, which is located to the left of the main one where the apps installed on the smartphone appear.

Create a shortcut from the beach house on Android.

On Android, the way to do it is access the widgets page and search the available ones from Google Maps. You will have to choose “How to get there” to open a screen where you will be asked to mark the destination, the type of transport you are going to use and the name of the shortcut that will be displayed. Then the map will appear as if you were going to start the tour in the car, but you left there.

Quickly access a predefined route on Android.

On the home screen, you will see the icon that you have created, with the name that you have defined and identification that it is a car tour. From now on, you only have to click there to generate a route from the GPS point where you are to the house, without having to enter a single piece of information by hand.

Save a special destination in Google Maps for iPhone.

On iPhone, as we say, it is somewhat more complicated because from the widget you must click on “Edit shortcuts”, create a new one by writing the destination address and the label by which we will recognize it, and save it. When you return, you will see a new place to ask Google Maps to create a quick route to go with the car.