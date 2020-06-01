Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

Google Maps debuts its plus codes to share locations instantly

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

5 super WhatsApp tips that maybe you did not know

5 super WhatsApp tips. Photo: Writing WhatsApp It allows you to communicate instantly with friends and colleagues, it is surely...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Redmi Display 1A official: a PC monitor under 80 euros per exchange

The "hot week" of Xiaomi / Redmi, which also saw the announcement of several devices concerning our country, is...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

MediaWorld, Xiaomi Redmi 8 with 5000 mAh on offer at the lowest price

After describing the discount on the HP gaming notebook with GTX 1650 video card, let's go back to dealing...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

Maneater, analysis. The killer shark crying out for revenge

We analyzed Maneater's sandbox game for PC, which stood out at E3 a couple of years ago. Many of us...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple presents the new iPad (7th Gen.) with a larger screen

We knew for some time that a new iPad could fall and it has been. Those of Tim Cook...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It is true that many times It is a nuisance to share our location when asked where we are. Especially the day we visit a place that we do not know and the names of the streets sound Chinese to us. What do we answer? Who do we ask? So from Google they have thought that it could be easier to send the other person a code. Something shorter and more manageable.

And said and done. Those of Mountain View have brought back to life the so-called plus codes, which come to be a short combination of letters and numbers that we can get quickly through the application of our mobile. With a few taps on the screen and inside the official Google Maps app.

How to get that code

Google, in addition, has explained exactly why to resort to a system like this of plus codes to give others the data of what our location is. As they affirm in the official note, “What happens when you don’t have an address and you need to direct someone to your current location? “, Because we have a serious problem since, according to what they say, more than 2,000 million people worldwide, that is, 25% of the world population, do not have “one direction or an address that is not easy to locate. ”

The result to solve that problem is the plus codes, do not think that they are new and that they were already on your platform since 2015, but not in such a visible way as before. It was five years ago when they created this system that allows to compress the latitude and longitude data of any point on the planet into a small combination of letters and numbers.

How to get the plus codes in Google Maps.

What changes from now on is the ease of getting the plus code of that point of the map where we are, and that it has started to reach Google Maps. In this way, we will only have to keep our finger on the screen by clicking on the blue point that identifies our GPS position so that a new screen opens (the one with the blue background) where that code can be read above.

These plus codes are not limited only to our GPS positions at all times and they can be obtained from anywhere on the map. The shape is the same and it can be very helpful to tell a friend where you want to stay. You just have to share it and the other person paste it in the upper search bar of the application. When Google Maps detects that plus code, you will know what you have to do to mark the new destination point.

This update has already been released by Google and invites us to update to the latest version, although we will still have to wait a few days. Of course, the first platform that will receive it will be Android.

More Articles Like This

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

Apps Brian Adam -
When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus cases to avoid infections, many...
Read more

Slowdown of the iPhones: Apple has paid a fine of 10 million Euros in Italy

Apple Brian Adam -
Some documents discovered by SetteBit and published on Twitter have revealed that Apple paid a 10 million euro fine in Italy for slowing down...
Read more

What are and how to manage smart downloads on Netflix

Apps Brian Adam -
Netflix has been adding for a few weeks major changes that have been accelerated during the confinement period and that explosion of hours of...
Read more

The new TikTok boss will have to make his way to Washington

Latest news Brian Adam -
Kevin Mayer will have to learn some new moves if he wants to succeed as the new CEO of China's TikTok. The outgoing executive...
Read more

Premiere series and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June 2020

Entertainment Brian Adam -
If we had to make a ranking of the platforms that debut most every month, of course Amazon Prime Video would not be among...
Read more

New movies and series coming to Netflix in June 2020

Entertainment Brian Adam -
Netflix faces June as the first of the months in which, its users, partially return to normal after the March confinements, April and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google Maps debuts its plus codes to share locations instantly

It is true that many times It is a nuisance to share our location when asked where we are....
Read more
Apps

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

Brian Adam -
When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus cases to avoid infections, many...
Read more
Car Tech

VW and Daimler squeeze the throttle of the electric car in China

Brian Adam -
Volkswagen will become the largest shareholder of Chinese battery supplier Gotion High-Tech, with 27%, worth more than 1 billion euros, in addition to buying...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon wants to take the lead when the autonomous car arrives

Brian Adam -
Jeff Bezos' interest in adding autonomous vehicles to the Amazon.com business list may have long-established players concerned. The fear would be that the $...
Read more
Apple

Slowdown of the iPhones: Apple has paid a fine of 10 million Euros in Italy

Brian Adam -
Some documents discovered by SetteBit and published on Twitter have revealed that Apple paid a 10 million euro fine in Italy for slowing down...
Read more
Top Stories

600,000 followers of a 16-year-old math and science teacher

Brian Adam -
New York: In the lockdown, people are wasting their time watching useless videos on YouTube and Tik Tak, but a young teacher has...
Read more
Latest news

The discovery of a new Pakistani species of sharp-toothed fish has been named after a witch

Brian Adam -
Michigan: Today, a type of fish called anchovy is common in the oceans around the world. But the millions of years old fossils found...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY