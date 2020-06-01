Google Maps debuts its plus codes to share locations instantly

It is true that many times It is a nuisance to share our location when asked where we are. Especially the day we visit a place that we do not know and the names of the streets sound Chinese to us. What do we answer? Who do we ask? So from Google they have thought that it could be easier to send the other person a code. Something shorter and more manageable.

And said and done. Those of Mountain View have brought back to life the so-called plus codes, which come to be a short combination of letters and numbers that we can get quickly through the application of our mobile. With a few taps on the screen and inside the official Google Maps app.

How to get that code

Google, in addition, has explained exactly why to resort to a system like this of plus codes to give others the data of what our location is. As they affirm in the official note, “What happens when you don’t have an address and you need to direct someone to your current location? “, Because we have a serious problem since, according to what they say, more than 2,000 million people worldwide, that is, 25% of the world population, do not have “one direction or an address that is not easy to locate. ”

The result to solve that problem is the plus codes, do not think that they are new and that they were already on your platform since 2015, but not in such a visible way as before. It was five years ago when they created this system that allows to compress the latitude and longitude data of any point on the planet into a small combination of letters and numbers.

How to get the plus codes in Google Maps.

What changes from now on is the ease of getting the plus code of that point of the map where we are, and that it has started to reach Google Maps. In this way, we will only have to keep our finger on the screen by clicking on the blue point that identifies our GPS position so that a new screen opens (the one with the blue background) where that code can be read above.

These plus codes are not limited only to our GPS positions at all times and they can be obtained from anywhere on the map. The shape is the same and it can be very helpful to tell a friend where you want to stay. You just have to share it and the other person paste it in the upper search bar of the application. When Google Maps detects that plus code, you will know what you have to do to mark the new destination point.

This update has already been released by Google and invites us to update to the latest version, although we will still have to wait a few days. Of course, the first platform that will receive it will be Android.