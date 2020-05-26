Tech NewsAppsEditor's PickTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

Google launches Soli Sandbox for the Pixel 4: an experimental application to boost Motion Sense

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google launches Soli Sandbox for the Pixel 4: an experimental application to boost Motion Sense

One of the main novelties of the Pixel 4 is Motion sense, its new technology that allows us to control the mobile without touching it thanks to Soli radar that integrates and that now dedicates a new application.

A week after the rumour that the Pixel 5 would arrive without Motion Sense, Google launches Soli Sandbox for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to try to give it a boost to your radar for more developers to bet on this technology, so the company still trusts its radar.

Experiments in Soli Sandbox

Soli Sandbox

Soli Sandbox is an application intended for developers who want to experiment with Motion Sense gestures, such as detecting the presence, reaching your hand, sliding your hand in the air, or directly touching.

The app comes standard with three experiments to test each of the interactions currently supported by the Soli radar, but developers can create their own experiments.

Soli Sandbox

Developers who want to create their own experiments will have to do it through HTML5 and JavaScript following the instructions in the manual provided by Google. These developers can be shared with everyone through a web link or through a file.

Google reminds us that Soli functionality is only available in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Japan and in most European countries, including Spain.

Soli Sandbox

More Articles Like This

Find out how much your mobile applications track you with Exodus Privacy, a privacy analyzer

Apps Brian Adam - 0
Each application on your mobile not only asks for permissions to function, it also uses tracking systems or 'trackers' to analyze how you use...
Read more

Does it take a long time to start and shutdown Windows 10? So you can fix it

Computing Brian Adam - 0
If there is something that drives most people crazy, it takes a long time for your computer to start up and shutdown. Although it...
Read more

Motorola Moto G Pro, a mid-range rival that uses the included stylus as its primary weapon

Android Brian Adam - 0
After the presentation of the Moto G Stylus in the United States, the Motorola mobile phone with integrated pencil arrives in Spain...
Read more

How to test the Beta versions of your favorite apps from Android

Android Brian Adam - 0
There is a Google option that allows you to try the newest of your favourite apps before launching and here we explain how to...
Read more

Xiaomi 'unleashed': RedmiBook and Redmi 10X presented in China

Android Brian Adam - 0
After the announcement of several devices in Italy, the time has come to talk about the products unveiled by Xiaomi in Chinese territory today...
Read more

Honor MagicBook 14 today on HiHonor bundled with Honor MagicWatch 2

Laptops Brian Adam - 0
To celebrate its release, Honor MagicBook 14, the first PC from HONOR, is from today available for purchase on HiHonor for € 599.90 bundled...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

Google launches Soli Sandbox for the Pixel 4: an experimental application to boost Motion Sense

One of the main novelties of the Pixel 4 is Motion sense, its new technology that allows us to...
Read more
Apps

Find out how much your mobile applications track you with Exodus Privacy, a privacy analyzer

Brian Adam - 0
Each application on your mobile not only asks for permissions to function, it also uses tracking systems or 'trackers' to analyze how you use...
Read more
Corona Virus

Post-pandemic future, are you ready?

Brian Adam - 0
It is urgent to have a greater capacity for reaction prepared in a similar scenario without losing productive efficiency. Strengthen the commitment. In order...
Read more
Top Stories

Unveiled the incredible defense and mimicry properties of the snake coat

Brian Adam - 0
An interesting study highlights how the zigzag motif, present on the skin of snakes, we have multiple defense purposes and helps the animal to...
Read more
Computing

Does it take a long time to start and shutdown Windows 10? So you can fix it

Brian Adam - 0
If there is something that drives most people crazy, it takes a long time for your computer to start up and shutdown. Although it...
Read more
Android

Motorola Moto G Pro, a mid-range rival that uses the included stylus as its primary weapon

Brian Adam - 0
After the presentation of the Moto G Stylus in the United States, the Motorola mobile phone with integrated pencil arrives in Spain...
Read more
Corona Virus

More than US $ 120,000 million add aid to airlines in the world

Brian Adam - 0
The transpor AFP State aid for the survival of airlines hit by the coronavirus crisis reached 123 billion dollars in mid-May, the International Air Transport...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY