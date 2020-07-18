Tech GiantsGoogleTech News
Google launches Fabricius, the tool that translates hieroglyphics

By Brian Adam
Google seems to have problems with the European Union regarding its voice assistant, but this hitch does not stop the release of new useful and interesting applications and functions. This time it is an instrument called Fabricius, in honor of the bibliographer Johann Albert Fabricius, capable of translate hieroglyphics.

Part of the Arts and Culture sector, Fabricius is an open source project that takes advantage of artificial intelligence to decode the complex system of symbols used in ancient Egypt thus making it readable to everyone. This experiment will also allow you to send messages to your friends and relatives after translating them into hieroglyphics. A fun idea like the new dinosaurs in augmented reality, but particularly useful.

Fabricius is divided into three sections: Learn and Play, for a more creative-educational activity, and Work for those who must deal with understanding in more depth. The first learning path consists of six steps to allow you to learn the history of hieroglyphics and how they are read. The second, more playful section allows you to translate words and messages from Egyptian to English. Finally, the third option gives academic researchers the opportunity to decode them in detail, thanks to machine learning, but only in English and Arabic (for now).

According to Google hieroglyphics can be compared to today’s emoji, to which a specific meaning is attributed. From here, therefore, the entire sentence and its context must be understood, based on the symbols used. This tool has also been published on Github to help research in the field of ancient languages, thus confirming its being open source.

