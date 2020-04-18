Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Techology
Updated:

Google launches a virtual braille keyboard for Android

By Brian Adam
15
0

Block title

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

Google braille keyboard

The Braille keyboard can be used in text, email and messaging applications.

Google has announced the launch of Talkback, virtual braille keyboard for Android, that will allow visually impaired people to type on their phones without additional hardware.

This function of keyboard in braille divides the screen of the mobile device into six zones, Representing the six points that the Braille alphabet uses for numbers, letters or characters.

By pressing different combinations, the Braille alphabet can be used in the way that people with eye conditions use.

This virtual braille keyboard can be used to write on social networks, text or messaging applications and email. This new upgrade It will be implemented for Android 5.0 and later devices.

You May also Like to Read:

The virtual braille keyboard can be activated from the device settings

The update will be available in the Play Store through Android Accessibility, which is activated by sliding three fingers on the screen of the devices. This keyboard does not differ much from the usual ones, since words, lines or text can be added or removed.

Similarly, the virtual braille keyboard can be removed with the same three fingers. If you want activate this function you must go to Settings>Accessibility>Talkback>Settings.

From there the braille keyboard is selected and configured, to test it, you will only have to access any application that can use the keyboard, to configure the Talkback you can access the input method change from the notifications part.

To learn how to use it:

  • Tap point 1 for letter A
  • Point 1 and 2 for B
  • 1 and 4 for C
  • 1, 4 and 5 for D
- Advertisement -

Block title

RELATED ARTICLES

Volkswagen e-Bulli: the classic ‘hippie’ van returns electrified

Social Media Brian Adam - 0
A few months ago we told you about Volkswagen’s intentions to recover its legendary van that in the 60s became a true icon hippie,...
Read more

Coronavirus: Facebook will send alerts to users who interact with fake news

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Facebook's new measures against fake news have been seen as positive in Europe, but they also demand greater transparency. Facebook announced that it will shortly...
Read more

Xiaomi has the paper agenda that comes to life when you use the mobile

Smart Devices Brian Adam - 0
At the moment, paper is not the right place to allow things like those seen in movies, newspapers that come to life where your...
Read more

Tesla autopilot stops for the first time at a red light (video)

Automobile Brian Adam - 0
We have been listening to Elon Musk for many months its great objective for this year 2020 is to achieve complete self-driving of its...
Read more

There will be a government app, and it will know what we do and where we are going

Social Media Brian Adam - 0
For many weeks we have been hearing that, quite possibly, the process of de-escalation of the confinement in which we are immersed will have...
Read more

Bumble: dating online without leaving home during quarantine is possible

Social Media Brian Adam - 0
There are many sectors of the economy that have stopped dead for obvious reasons: the hospitality industry, tourism and, also, the apps dating who...
Read more

Block title

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

The pangolin falls off the table

The 'wet markets', where they are sold live animals and killed for human consumption, have reopened in China. Despite...
Read more
Corona Virus

Aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle crew accuses French government of denying quarantine

Brian Adam - 0
Aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle crew accuses French government of denying quarantine The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle. /...
Read more
Social Media

Volkswagen e-Bulli: the classic ‘hippie’ van returns electrified

Brian Adam - 0
A few months ago we told you about Volkswagen’s intentions to recover its legendary van that in the 60s became a true icon hippie,...
Read more
Techology

Coronavirus: Facebook will send alerts to users who interact with fake news

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook's new measures against fake news have been seen as positive in Europe, but they also demand greater transparency. Facebook announced that it will shortly...
Read more
Corona Virus

US opens world war over virus test materials

Brian Adam - 0
US opens world war over virus test materials Health authorities transfer a patient in Brooklyn, New York. / EFE China is...
Read more

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Popular

Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...
IPhone SE 2 may not come alone: ​​Apple works on a new iPad Mini

IPhone SE 2 may not come alone: ​​Apple works on a new iPad Mini

Brian Adam - 0
The iPad Mini has gone through several phases within the Apple universe. From an indisputable initial success, back in 2012, which spanned four generations...

© Intallaght By Lunar Media Ltd.