MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsTech Giants
Updated:

Google has revealed the launch date for Android 11: September 8, 2020

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Do you know where to download Windows 10 when you have lost the original DVD?

It is something that happens very frequently, and that is occasionally the body asks us to do a general...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google has revealed the launch date for Android 11: September 8, 2020

The watchful eyes of the many tech-savvy online tipsters have revealed a few more details about Android 11. The new version of the Google home operating system has a launch date, which appeared in one of the company’s latest videos posted on YouTube.

The movie in question is titled “Hey Google” Smart Home Summit and actually focuses on all the products dedicated to home automation marketed by Big G. During the live lasting about an hour and a half, around the 18th minute a slide was shown in which there is talk of a “checklist” to be filled in view of the launch of Android 11, apparently scheduled for September 8, 2020. Confirmation was also given verbally by Michele Turner, just at the same time.

The date among other things falls to the brush in the timeline provided by Google, which showed a limited access period to developers (between February and May), the beta release in June and the final launch in Q3 2020. The stable version, therefore, will arrive in early September like Android 10 did in 2019.

Android 11, as shown in the home automation summit, will facilitate any action related to your smart home. Furthermore, among the many functions and innovations, there is also talk of new notifications and new settings to further improve the user experience.

We just have to wait for the fateful date to try out the new green robot OS, which however will not be available on all devices.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

Tech News Brian Adam -
Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially the Facebook dark mode reaches...
Read more

WhatsApp: Trick to get notified when someone connects

Tech News Brian Adam -
Being able to find the person you are looking for online now will be very easy with this feature. Find out how to use...
Read more

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 will be unveiled on July 22 and will be the first to mount the Snapdragon 865+

Android Brian Adam -
Today, Qualcomm has confirmed the existence of its new high-end processor. The Snapdragon 865+ has been made official showing a clock speed that exceeds...
Read more

Amazon kicks off Hisense Days: 32 to 75 inch TV offer

Electronics Brian Adam -
There Amazon week opens with Hisense Days, which bring a series of promotions on TV and large appliances of the popular Chinese brand. The...
Read more

WhatsApp: Know the trick to send funny audios with a squirrel voice

Tech News Brian Adam -
Have fun with your friends and send as many audios as possible with a squirrel voice. Here we share the trick to achieve it. Among...
Read more

Know the trick so that nobody knows if you have already read a message on Facebook Messenger

Tech News Brian Adam -
Unlike WhatsApp, in Facebook Messenger there is no tool that hides the "seen", but here we present a solution. How to hide the "seen" in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY