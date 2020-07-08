Google has revealed the launch date for Android 11: September 8, 2020

The watchful eyes of the many tech-savvy online tipsters have revealed a few more details about Android 11. The new version of the Google home operating system has a launch date, which appeared in one of the company’s latest videos posted on YouTube.

The movie in question is titled “Hey Google” Smart Home Summit and actually focuses on all the products dedicated to home automation marketed by Big G. During the live lasting about an hour and a half, around the 18th minute a slide was shown in which there is talk of a “checklist” to be filled in view of the launch of Android 11, apparently scheduled for September 8, 2020. Confirmation was also given verbally by Michele Turner, just at the same time.

The date among other things falls to the brush in the timeline provided by Google, which showed a limited access period to developers (between February and May), the beta release in June and the final launch in Q3 2020. The stable version, therefore, will arrive in early September like Android 10 did in 2019.

Android 11, as shown in the home automation summit, will facilitate any action related to your smart home. Furthermore, among the many functions and innovations, there is also talk of new notifications and new settings to further improve the user experience.

We just have to wait for the fateful date to try out the new green robot OS, which however will not be available on all devices.