Google goes for it all: integrate Meet video conferencing in Gmail

Apart from all the bad news that this year’s coronavirus pandemic is leaving us, if we remember 2020 for anything (in terms of mobile phones) it is the explosion of video conferencing apps that competed to gain a foothold in that teleworking landscape, distance university and college classes, and confinement where contact with friends and family was only possible through a touch screen.

A few months, those that go from March to June, haven’t seen a week without one of those contenders updating their products with more participants, better image quality, simpler starts and the like. And Google, which has completely renovated its entire suite of apps dedicated to video conferencing, has decided to bet everything on the winning horse: Gmail.

Google Meet joins Gmail

As announced by the Mountain View in a blog post, Gmail for iOS and Android will include everything necessary to start Google Mee video conferences as soon as possible, in such a way that when we receive a link in an email, it does not take us a second to start chatting.

So, over the next few weeks, Google Meet will be incorporated into Gmail as a new tab within the mail manager, in which we can see what meetings we have pending, when they start, as well as a shortcut to start them without having to go to the original application. Although it is a shortcut, it will save us all the intermediate steps of going to the home screen, looking for the icon and pressing it.

Google Meet included in Gmail.

In addition to those meetings scheduled within the calendar, We can also start a room if necessary, at any time, with the same concept of simplicity as in the rest of the previous options. Be that as it may, this integration reminds us a lot of what we have seen on Facebook and WhatsApp with the Messenger rooms, which allow the two apps to reach 50 participants by videoconference.

Anyway, Google has no intention of making this assault of Meet within Gmail look like an invasion by force and, therefore, we will be able to deactivate the tab if we prefer any other solution on the market for those telework meetings. You know, Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Skype, Google Classroom or WhatsApp, Facebook and a long etcetera that has been appearing magically in recent times.