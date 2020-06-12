Google, Facebook and Twitter will have to inform the EU monthly, why?

We all know what happened in 2016 around the Brexit electoral campaigns in the United Kingdom, or the US presidential ones, which they had as protagonists the Cambridge Analytica company and the famous “Russian interference”, that today maintain that some security agencies such as the FBI even took place.

Behind all these events are the famous fake news, as well as the hoaxes or biased information that seeks to change citizens’ perception of political debates (especially) that are the order of the day. So many countries in the world, and supranational organizations like the European Union, are alert in these times of crisis and coronavirus.

Meetings every month

With this background in memory, the European Union is testing the possibility that two of its members hold monthly meetings with the main technology companies through which millions of false news, hoaxes and biased information are born, grow and become viral. These companies are Google, Facebook (which also includes Instagram and WhatsApp) and Twitter, to which it must be recognized that they have been fighting for more effort for months to end this false news, better-controlling everything that is published on its pages thanks to the famous verifiers, media affiliated to the International Fact-Checking Network and that ensure that all those hoaxes and fake news that travel the network have a quick response.

Věra Jourová at a press conference. FRANCISCO SECO AFP

The concern behind these meetings of the European Union with the most important companies in the sector is check to what extent there is real interference from both China and Russia, which are the two main countries that some High Commissioners of the European Union have pointed to in their latest statements.

Thus, the holder of securities and transparency, Věra Jourová, came to describe this interference as a serious threat to “the health of our democracies”. Josep Borrell for his part, responsible for exteriors, also pointed to those two countries when saying that “Foreign actors and certain third countries, notably Russia and China, have been involved in directed influence operations and disinformation campaigns in the EU.”

As a button shows: disinformation campaigns carried out in recent months and aimed at convincing German public opinion about the inconvenience of getting vaccinated, They managed to increase by 20% the percentage of Germans who supported this type of practice. Information that, as you can imagine, relates to direct interference from those two countries.