Google Documents already indicates the location where the file is saved

Although everyone links Google’s office suite to exclusively online use, There are alternative ways of working with files that we have stored on the hard disk., so it is necessary to always have in view some indicator that shows us what support we are working on. For that of writing with more or less tranquility thanks to the safety net that supposes the saving of constant changes.

Be that as it may, the three apps that Google has to compete with Microsoft and its Office lifelong (Documents, Spreadsheets and Presentations) it lacked an on-screen element that would tell us what file we are working on and what is its location. And as we announced a few weeks ago, finally that little detail in the interface has become completely visible.

Online or on the hard drive?

The point is that you can easily consult, at a glance, on which platform you have saved that file that you are working on. You can verify it just to the right of the name of the text or the spreadsheet that you have open, with an icon that indicates if we are in the cloud or in the computer’s storage. Of course, the phrase that you can see just below, and that indicates “Saved in Drive” will only be visible for a few seconds, then it will disappear.

Another advantage of this shortcut is that it allows you to quickly manage the location of the folder where you have it stored, to move it, copy it or do whatever you need at a stroke. You just have to click on the folder icon so that you have everything tidier within the cloud since otherwise, files could accumulate without control, which would be a problem when finding older jobs.

Location of the file in the Google suite.

Another feature added to this icon next to the name is that, at any time, we can decide if we want that file to remain available in the cloud (online) or on our device (offline). To toggle that condition, you just have to click on the icon and activate that it is accessible offline. This will create a copy that, when we have a connection, will also be synchronized with the one on the server.

Now, just by looking at the top of the document, you can already know what support you are working on. Have you noticed that it was there since the last update?