MobileAndroidTech GiantsGoogleTech News
Updated:

Google dictates the new mandatory minimum requirements for Android smartphones

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to make the flash warn you when there are notifications

There is a simple trick in WhatsApp so that the flash of your phone turns on whenever a notification...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

If when talking to your friends or family through WhatsApp video calls the image is cut or pixelated, we...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Rise in Covid-19 cases in Belgium

Covid-19 cases in Belgium have risen and strict lockout restrictions have eased in the country say health officials there...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

OpenAI GPT-3 can generate code: I’m an AI and I’ll explain how!

OpenAI researchers have published a document describing a cutting edge linguistic model composed of 175 billion parameters. The previous...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google dictates the new mandatory minimum requirements for Android smartphones

According to some official Google documents leaked online, starting from Q4 in 2020, the company will force Android smartphone manufacturers to equip them with at least 2GB of RAM if they want to launch it on the market with the new Android 11 operating system, which will officially arrive on September 8, 2020.

The Google report released by XDA Developers is titled “Android 11 Go Edition Device Configuration Guide” and dated April 24, 2020. It contains all the new minimum requirements that Big G will implement at the end of the year, in particular:

  • From Android 11 onwards, all devices with 512 MB of RAM (upgrades included) will not be qualified for preloading Google Mobile Services
  • Starting from Q4 2020, all new products with Android 11 and 2 GB of RAM or less instead they must be launched with Android Go
  • Devices with 2 GB of RAM or less already on the market are not obliged to convert to the Android Go configuration; they will, therefore, be able to keep Android “standard”

It is therefore clear that Google wants to oblige the marketing of less powerful smartphones and tablets with the simpler and optimized version of Android, or Android Go, by removing ultra-low-end devices with very little RAM from the stores.

In this way the new products arriving on the market will be of higher quality but still at reduced prices, perfect for those who are not looking for the top of the range in vogue and are satisfied with a functional, essential and economic device.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

ROG Phone 3 Review: he is always the best gaming smartphone

Gaming Brian Adam -
ROG has renewed its gaming smartphone focusing once again on power and autonomy, as well as on an even more versatile control system. Asus' new...
Read more

This is the first incredible image of two planets around a Sun-like star

Space tech Brian Adam -
Astronomers have managed to achieve the incredible "family photo" of a Solar System (much younger than ours) 300 light-years away from us, which includes...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the brand renews its iconic folding mobile taking advantage of the Snapdragon 865+

Android Brian Adam -
Samsung has chosen to renew its range of folding with a new phone. Well, it's not so new since the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip...
Read more

How to activate the flat rate of Android apps and games on your mobile Play Pass

Apps Brian Adam -
A week ago we learned about the arrival in Spain of Play Pass, the flat rate of applications and games that Google It had...
Read more

ASUS ROG Phone 3: the third generation bets on the Snapdragon 865+ and a 144 Hz AMOLED screen

Android Brian Adam -
The ASUS range of gaming smartphones It was born in June 2018 with the ASUS ROG Phone, a powerful terminal that would end up...
Read more

New cosmic structures of magnetic fields discovered in the galaxy NGC 4217

Space tech Brian Adam -
Spiral galaxies, such as the Milky Way, have gods magnetic fields with complex structures. There are theories about their formation but the process has...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY