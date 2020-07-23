Google dictates the new mandatory minimum requirements for Android smartphones

According to some official Google documents leaked online, starting from Q4 in 2020, the company will force Android smartphone manufacturers to equip them with at least 2GB of RAM if they want to launch it on the market with the new Android 11 operating system, which will officially arrive on September 8, 2020.

The Google report released by XDA Developers is titled “Android 11 Go Edition Device Configuration Guide” and dated April 24, 2020. It contains all the new minimum requirements that Big G will implement at the end of the year, in particular:

From Android 11 onwards, all devices with 512 MB of RAM (upgrades included) will not be qualified for preloading Google Mobile Services

Starting from Q4 2020, all new products with Android 11 and 2 GB of RAM or less instead they must be launched with Android Go

Devices with 2 GB of RAM or less already on the market are not obliged to convert to the Android Go configuration; they will, therefore, be able to keep Android “standard”

It is therefore clear that Google wants to oblige the marketing of less powerful smartphones and tablets with the simpler and optimized version of Android, or Android Go, by removing ultra-low-end devices with very little RAM from the stores.

In this way the new products arriving on the market will be of higher quality but still at reduced prices, perfect for those who are not looking for the top of the range in vogue and are satisfied with a functional, essential and economic device.