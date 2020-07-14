Google confirms the design of its new Google Home speakers

Google is preparing a small revolution around some of the products that have given them more joy in recent years, such as the Chromecasts and, this time, of smart speakers, the ones that more and more users have at home prepared to answer everything we ask of them.

And is that those of Mountain View have conceived this 2020 as the moment to somehow unify those designs they looked a bit "from their father and mother". HDMI keys on the one hand, smart speakers on the other, so now they are all going to pass through the same sieve so that they work in harmony as if they were one. Proof of this is the video that has been leaked and that you have right above it.

Nest Speaker, his possible name

Before anything it must be said that the speakers are no longer called Google Home. This was the name given to the first to hit the market in 2016, but last year those from Mountain View chose to stay with Nest, the brand founded by Tony Fadell, one of the parents of the iPod, and which was absorbed by Californians to inaugurate its range of home automation products with that legendary smart thermostat.

New Google Home.

So, as confirmed by the same sources that have leaked these images, we are not facing a new Google Home, but rather a new Nest, a Nest Speaker, that only with the name gives an idea of ​​what its new (and main) application will be: listening to music with more quality than until now, since the models present on the market hardly strive to achieve a minimally refined audio quality .

New Google Home.

Although these Nest Speakers will have their share of the Google assistant to ask anything we want, it seems clear that it will focus on offering higher audio quality, in the same way that Apple did with its Homepod, which despite having Siri, its objective was to put a device to listen to 360º music in the living room with a good system of drivers and subwoofers.

The device that you can see in the photos it has a larger area dedicated to the speakers, with a small plastic area at the bottom that serves as a base and support. You can also see the microphone mute control, in case we don't want this Nest Speaker to listen to what we say. Although there is no confirmed release date, everything seems to indicate that it will be very soon. In the end, These images correspond to his time at the FCC, the entity (USA) that certifies the new products to give the OK and start selling.

>