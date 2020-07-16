Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Google confirms that the new Gmail with Chat, Rooms and Meet is, for the moment, for G Suite clients

By Brian Adam
Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Android

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Electronics

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Apps

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Latest news

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Entertainment

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Top Stories

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Apps

WhatsApp crash of almost 1 hour prevents sending or receiving messages

WhatsApp does not work. The famous messaging application has stopped working a few minutes ago and its normal use...
This morning it was leaked that (Gmail is going to integrate with chat, rooms and Meet video calls) (Gmail is preparing a great redesign that will integrate mail, chat, rooms and Google Meet), a renewal that now Google just confirmed, offering more details of that new business version of Gmail.

Yes, the renewed Gmail is for G Suite customers, who for years have been demanding a single place to have their emails, chat messages, rooms, tasks and more. And all this is what they will have at the end of next year.

A new home to work

Gmail

Gmail for G Suite will integrate Google Chat and Google Meet ** in a single application. The Google mail client will be divided into three tabs: Mail, Chat, Rooms and Meet. With Rooms, users will be able to add tasks and attach files.

The new Gmail for G Suite clients It will officially arrive later this year, but administrators will be able to sign up to be able to preview the new integration starting in the coming weeks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=4Cslvqi38eI

Currently only for G Suite

In an interview with The Verge, Javier Soltero, vice president of G Suite at Google, has confirmed that the integration of Gmail with Google Chat, Rooms and Meet is for G Suite customers. They don’t expect to add this integration for Gmail consumers anytime soon, but he reports that Google is “actively thinking about how and when to bring this experience to consumers who want it.”

Therefore, the integration of Gmail with chat, rooms and video calls will reach G Suite customers first, and that hopefully, in the distant future, they could allow other users to activate the integration of chat and video calls in Gmail.

More information | Google

Xiaomi presents the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic headphones with noise cancellation

More announcements from the Xiaomi front. During the keynote this afternoon, new noise canceling earphones were also shown Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic,...
Xiaomi, the Redmi 9 family expands: Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A arrive in Italy

A few weeks after the Italian launch of Redmi 9, Xiaomi today announced the arrival in the Italian market of the other two smartphones...
Xiaomi challenges the Amazon Fire TV Stick: the Mi TV Stick also arrives in Italy!

During the Xiaomi event of this afternoon, there was not only space for the new Mi Smart Band 5. The Chinese company, in fact,...
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 finally arrives in Italy, at a special price for the launch

After the presentation in China of the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the Chinese company announced today the arrival in Italy of the fifth...
Here's where to see the live launch of the Minotaur IV rocket: it will bring 4 satellites into orbit

Today, a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket will launch four satellites into orbit at 15:00. The rocket will be launched from Pad-0B at NASA's...
Catherine: Full Body, Switch review

Welcome to the Golden Playhouse. Prepare to be part of a complicated love story, where elements such as sex, betrayal, friendship or heartbreak are...
