Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

Google Chrome will simplify login on websites: goodbye username and password!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September....
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Whatsapp, a much-requested feature comes from the iOS beta

Whatsapp has released the beta 2.20.80 of the application for iOS, which brings with it a novelty highly requested...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Chrome will simplify login on websites: goodbye username and password!

What’s new on Google Chrome. The search engine giant is, in fact, testing one new function called “Touch to Fill” which will significantly simplify the process of accessing websites, eliminating the need to enter usernames and passwords.

According to reports from Techdows, users, when they touch the username field, will see a list of data stored for that particular site. At this point, simply select the one you want and the browser will automatically insert your username and password, without the need to write them by hand.

L’option is primarily aimed at mobile devices, and it is no coincidence that it was identified in Chrome for Android, but in the future, it could also land on iOS and iPadOS.

The users using Chrome Beta on Android they can already activate Touch To Fill by simply connecting to the chrome: // flags address and looking in the “touch-to-fill” search bar. At this point, just enable the option from the drop-down menu and you’re done.

Google, as well as other tech companies, have long been working on new systems to retire passwords or to simplify user management, to encourage the use of unique keywords for each service.

In recent days, news has also surfaced about the arrival of 64-bit Chrome on Android.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

TCL 10 Pro Review: a futuristic medium range, between light and shadow

Android Brian Adam -
TCL 10 Pro is a futuristic design smartphone that provides a "premium" feel right away, but there are several shadows. There are smartphones that amaze...
Read more

Videos of the Apollo missions to the Moon as you’ve never seen them at 60 FPS

Space tech Brian Adam -
The videos of the human moon landing are an invaluable legacy that must be preserved and kept at its peak for future generations. Thanks...
Read more

Coming soon to Google Chrome: be able to schedule a download for later or when having Wi-Fi

Apps Brian Adam -
Google is working on a small change for its browser that can help you control data usage with your mobile: a selector for download...
Read more

Motorola Moto G8 Plus is updated to Android 10 in Spain

Android Brian Adam -
The latest batch of Motorola mobiles with the last name G It is still for sale in our country and, among all of them,...
Read more

How to uninstall the new Microsoft Edge from Windows 10 (2020)

Tech News Brian Adam -
Microsoft has always had bad experiences with its internet browsers, despite the success of some of them. Explorer was the favorite of millions of...
Read more

How to access a drive from Windows 10 taskbar

How to? Brian Adam -
One of the most important things is to have all the information stored in an organized way on our computer. In this sense, the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY