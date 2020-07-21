Google Chrome will simplify login on websites: goodbye username and password!

What’s new on Google Chrome. The search engine giant is, in fact, testing one new function called “Touch to Fill” which will significantly simplify the process of accessing websites, eliminating the need to enter usernames and passwords.

According to reports from Techdows, users, when they touch the username field, will see a list of data stored for that particular site. At this point, simply select the one you want and the browser will automatically insert your username and password, without the need to write them by hand.

L’option is primarily aimed at mobile devices, and it is no coincidence that it was identified in Chrome for Android, but in the future, it could also land on iOS and iPadOS.

The users using Chrome Beta on Android they can already activate Touch To Fill by simply connecting to the chrome: // flags address and looking in the “touch-to-fill” search bar. At this point, just enable the option from the drop-down menu and you’re done.

Google, as well as other tech companies, have long been working on new systems to retire passwords or to simplify user management, to encourage the use of unique keywords for each service.

In recent days, news has also surfaced about the arrival of 64-bit Chrome on Android.